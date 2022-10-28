Black Adam Secretly Suggested Martian Manhunter Return

Black Adam’s post-credits scene included a cameo by Superman, and also hinted at the return of Martian Manhunter.

The post-credits scene also marked Superman’s long-awaited return from Henry Cavill to theaters, while Amanda Waller’s holographic appearance (Viola Davis) in this scene may also have hinted at the return of another character.

In the scene, Waller warns Black Adam that she can summon “people not of this planet” to keep it in check. Interestingly, Waller’s specific use of “people” rather than “someone” implies that there are multiple alien heroes she is referring to.

The only other DCU character to date who fits this description is J’onn J’onzz, aka Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) in Justice League by Zack Snyderand Waller’s words in the post-credits scene may have laid the groundwork for the Martian’s return.

As revealed in Justice League by Zack Snyder, the shape-shifting Martian Manhunter lives among humans disguised as Secretary of Defense Calvin Swanwick. Upon revealing himself to Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), he may have become another metahuman that Waller keeps in check.

While DC’s heroes have an uneasy relationship with the Machiavellian Amanda Waller, she and Superman mutually see a common threat in the figure of Black Adam, and Martian Manhunter will likely feel the same way.

While Superman certainly manages to stand up to Black Adam, he would hardly be reluctant to call on the Justice League’s support, if need be, against Kahndaq’s ruthless protector. With the Martian Manhunter having joined the team at the end of Justice League by Zack Snyderhe would be one of those allies.

The bigger question is what the Martian Manhunter’s return would say about the future of the shared universe, with the impact being potentially seismic given J’onn’s vast level of power. With two cuts Justice League existing versions, it remains to be seen which version will be canon for the franchise.

Since it is only present in the version of Zack Snyder, Martian Manhunter’s return would offer a strong indication of the DCU’s future plans to canonize the film. In addition, it would also bring back many of Snyder’s original plans, such as the Anti-Life Equation, Darkseid’s Invasion, and Knightmare.

A Martian Manhunter return wouldn’t lead to an immediate revival of the planned Martian Manhunter sequels. Snyder Cut. Even in such an event, modifications to this plan would be necessary to account for the time lapse since its conception and the current plans that are intended to be built from there. black adam.

With that being said, Martian Manhunter’s return alongside Superman’s return would be a revealing statement that the established unity of heroes at the end of Justice League by Zack Snyder and the events within the film are key components of the DCU’s future plans after Black Adam.

