Black Eyed Peas release ‘Simply The Best’, single in partnership with Anitta and El Alfa – Portal PopNow

Landing in a new stratosphere, the multi-platinum pioneers, six-time Grammy winners, black Eyed Peas released the new single and clip ‘Simply the Best’with anita and El Alpha.

The single opens the door for the arrival of the group’s long-awaited ninth album, titled ‘Elevation’, which will be released on November 11th. At the beginning of the track ‘Simply the Best’, a bright, dancing keyboard accompanies the chorus: ‘No it don’t get better than, better than this.’ Black Eyed Peas, Anitta and El Alfa exchange verses several times, revealing chemistry and rapport. Anitta adds Brazilian spice to the track, El Alfa implements Dominican spice. Filmed in Los Angeles, the clip follows the group’s tradition of videos for eternity. Once again, they’re all over the place.

Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, El Alfa. Photo: Disclosure

The album ‘Elevation’ will show the Black Eyed Peas expanding their collective musical consciousness and breaking barriers once again (as only they know how to do). And of course they invited some friends to participate in the project. The group met with Daddy Yankee in the reggaeton hit ‘Bailar Contigo’, Nicky Jam rocks the funk ‘Get Down’, in ‘Filipina Queen’, join the Bella Poarch for the first time and deliver a bop irresistible and original. Nicole Scherzinger is played in ‘No One Loves Me’ and Black Eyed Peas and ozuna close the album together on the universal track ‘LOVE’.

‘Elevation’ starts with the international hit ‘Don’t You Worry’, with Shakira and David Guetta, which has already accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify and 107 million views on YouTube with the music video. Meanwhile, the track entered the Top 40 on AC, the Top 30 on the iTunes Top Pop Songs Chart, and the Top 50 on the Shazam US Top 200.