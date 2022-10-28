Black Friday 2022: Amazon makes “Warm up” with offers every day in Brazil

Amazon has announced that it will hold a Black Friday “Warm Up” in Brazil, starting on October 31. The retailer will provide advance offers every day in several categories, focusing on the profile of the Brazilian consumer. In all, there will be up to 50% discount on books and eBooks; up to 30% on food and beverage, automotive, beauty and fashion; up to 25% on household goods, alcoholic beverages, smart home, personal and home care, and baby products; up to 20% on pet shop, kitchen, garden and pool, and tools and construction; and up to 15% on toys and games, and sports and adventure.

















From the same date, there will be a humorous marketing campaign to be broadcast on open TV, internet, urban furniture, print, social media and live commerce, in addition to football themed actions with journalist Tino Marcos, Desimpedidos and influencers. The company also set aside a specific page to check the news for Black Friday, which you can access through this link. Amazon Prime members enjoy free nationwide shipping on eligible products with no minimum. The others have free delivery on purchases over R$ 129 on items sent by Amazon. "Our long-term commitment to Brazil is reflected in Black Friday, the most important date on the retail calendar, bringing a selection of the best offers on products according to our customer's interest. The great experience we want to provide for our consumers in Brazil goes beyond these special events. We offer a great experience to all our customers in Brazil, every day, through high quality products, great customer service, low prices, offers in all categories, varied product selection and fast, free and fast delivery options. convenient."

Daniel Mazini

President of Amazon in Brazil











Daniel Mazini







President of Amazon in Brazil

Preview of discounts by category





Electronics with offers on wired and wireless headsets, monitor, mouse, gaming accessories from Apple, Philips, JBL (Harman), Logitech, HyperX and AOC;

Books and eBooks with up to 50% discount at publishers Harper Collins, Planeta, Ciranda Cultura, in addition to a 30% coupon on books and a selection of free eBooks;

Home and Personal Care with up to 25% off, including OMO, IntegralMedica, Pampers and Finish branded cleaning products, supplements, personal care, personal care and baby care items;

Food and Beverages with up to 30% discount on coffee, nuts, condiments and energy drinks from the Baggio, Red Bull, Mãe Terra and Piracanjuba brands;

Alcoholic beverages such as gin, vodka, beer and wine from the Tanqueray, Absolut, Singleton and Patagonia brands with up to 25% discount;

Kitchen has up to 20% off coffee pots, pans, fryers, kitchen utensils, under the Tramontina, Mallory and Hamilton Beach brands;

Home with up to 25% discount on Flash Limp, WAP, Oikos and Electrolux brands, on household items, vacuum cleaner, mop and pillow;

Beauty with dermocosmetics, hair products, perfumes and makeup with up to 30% discount on Lolla, Cerave, Isdin and Calvin Klein brands;

Video Games with offers on consoles, games and accessories from the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo brands;

Fashion with stylish offers with up to 30% off on Havaianas, Hering, Fila, Mash, Colcci, Mormaii, Crocs, Fossil and Hang Loose in the footwear, watches, sports shoes, underwear, bags, flip-flops, sunglasses sun and men’s polo shirts;

Smart Home with smart lamps from the Positivo and Elgin brands with up to 25% off;

Tools and Construction with up to 20% on Docol, Intelbras, Bosch and Sparta brands, in drills and tool sets;

Toys and baby products up to 25% off on NUK, Safety 1st, Philips and Lillo brands;

Toys and Games of the Bandeirante, Xalingo, Copag and Hasbro brands with up to 15% discount;

Sports and Adventure with up to 15% discount on products such as thermal cups, bicycles and exercise and gym items, from the Stanley, Dream Fitness, Polimet and Acte brands;

Pet Shop with brands Chalesco, Nestlé Purina, Bayer-Elanco and Keldog with up to 20% discount on pet food and accessories;

Stationery and Office with offers on pens, colored pencils and notebooks in brands such as Faber-Castell, Tilibra and Stabilo;

Garden and Pool with gardening items, hoses and pressure washers with up to 20% discount on brands such as Mor, Tramontina, Vonder and Palisad;

Automotive, such as accessories and products for car and motorcycle care, with up to 30% discount on brands such as Pro Auto, Bosch, Pro Tork and Thule;

Offers on Musical Instruments;

Take 3, Pay 2 on CD, Vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray;

Offers in Food and Fashion for Small and Medium Businesses, with highlights for brands such as Boni Natural, Ano Zero, Lyoh and ACTE.

