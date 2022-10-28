‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas shines as Marilyn in a very, very bad film – 10/04/2022

Marilyn Monroe is one of the biggest pop culture icons of all time. She was the first mega movie star, at a time when the power was still in the hands of the studios. She took on the executives who ruled Hollywood, seeking independence in her choices and her career, while she dedicated herself to studying and improving in her craft.

His silhouette soon became iconic, just as his name helped turn movies into box office hits. Aware of her image power, Marilyn was instrumental in shaping her public personality, seeking to transcend the portrait that the industry insisted on projecting. She didn’t have time. 60 years ago, she died a tragic death and went down in history.

None of this, however, made it into the “Blonde” mix. Based on the book by writer Joyce Carol Oates, Andrew Dominik’s film navigates between conventional biography and historical fiction, mixing moments from the star’s life with entirely made-up passages. Without any factual or moral commitment to his biography, he seems to exist with a single function: to undermine the image of Marilyn in a vile and cruel way.

If there’s any reason to sit through nearly three hours of torture, it goes by the name of Ana de Armas. It is unfortunate to see an actress increasingly sure of her talent give herself so completely to a project that makes little sense of her contribution.

Let’s make it clear: Ana de Armas, throughout “Blonde”, It is Marilyn. Her work is one of the rare configurations of stars in the sky where actress and character meet, complement each other and blend inexorably. At no time did I see Ana on stage. It was Marilyn. Always Marilyn.

Not just as a visual reproduction, which Hollywood does with one foot on its back. Eddie Redmayne basically cosplayed Stephen Hawkins in “The Theory of Everything” and for that he was richly awarded. Ana de Armas, on the other hand, does not wear a costume. She shares her soul with Marilyn, humanizing every moment, every triumph and every tragedy.

‘Blonde’ reproduces the most emblematic scene of ‘O Pecado lives next door’ Image: Netflix

Marilyn Monroe’s life, after all, was indeed marked by profound sadness. She grew up not knowing her father and was dumped in foster care when her mother’s state of mind became unbearable – all before the girl was double digits old. Married at 16, she was a style model pin up and, at 20, filed for divorce upon signing his first studio contract.

The road to stardom has undergone profound physical changes as well as abuse, both physical and psychological, at the hands of those who hold power in Hollywood. Her career, even as she became a de facto star, faced shock waves from her troubled personal life, with failed marriages and the pain of never consummating a pregnancy.

It is to be expected that a biography of Marilyn Monroe will address these aspects of her life, culminating in her death, until today shrouded in mystery. But it’s hopeless that “Blonde” reduces his trajectory to just that: pain, suffering and more pain.

Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik on the set of ‘Blonde’ Image: Netflix

Andrew Dominik has a short but very interesting career. While in Australia he directed the great “Chopper” (2000), with Eric Bana, which was followed seven years later by the great “The Murder of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”, with Brad Pitt. The long hiatuses between their projects indicated care with the material, which maintained its excellence in 2012 with “The Mafia Man”, once again with Pitt.

“Blonde” shows this care in the direction of actors and in the meticulous reproduction of the period. In some moments, the marriage of the director’s skill with the flawless talent of Ana de Armas elevates the film in a sublime way. Watch as playwright Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody), who would later become Marilyn’s husband, is impressed and moved by the actress’ knowledge of the role she seeks to play.

It is incomprehensible, therefore, the way “Blonde” falls heavily into the same ditch of cheap exploitation that it purports to reflect. The text, signed by Dominik himself, turns Marilyn into a supporting role in her own story, an unintelligent victim of events beyond her control.

Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody) and Marilyn in an idyllic moment Image: Netflix

Starting with the fetishistic insistence on photographing Ana/Marilyn without clothes. Nude scenes, like any other narrative tool, need to exist to tell the story. In “Blonde”, however, there is no rule for Dominik to leave his star naked.

The same goes for the alleged abortions that Marilyn was forced to perform – and which find no historical support. These are scenes that resemble torture, with vulgar angles and a CGI fetus depicted ad nauseam like a practically formed baby. It’s offensive and unnecessary.

The fictional pieces of the script, such as the trisal formed with the heirs of the legendary Charles Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson, or even the grotesque and nauseating encounter with John Kennedy, are the symptom of the problems. Everything unravels when the sequences don’t connect, becoming random fragments in a mosaic dedicated to reasserting Marilyn’s “dumb blonde” image. A stereotype that, in real life, she fought ardently.

Marilyn appears, alone, in the midst of a crowd Image: Netflix

Ana de Armas deserved better luck. Her work as Marilyn Monroe is one of those interpretations that cement an actress’s place in history. “Blonde,” an experience that takes pleasure in intensifying the star’s image as a suffering victim, is unlikely to be embraced in awards season, making its protagonist difficult to recognize.

Here we are, six decades after Marilyn’s death, witnessing once again the reduction of her figure to a sexual object exploited by the media. Without compassion or affection, just another caricature, a path paved solely with pain and suffering, “Blonde” is unworthy of Ana de Armas’ superlative talent and Marilyn Monroe’s blazing, eternal brilliance.