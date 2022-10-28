Botafogo has already had a meeting with representatives from Almendra; Argentine midfielder is also targeted by Europeans and Mexicans

O Botafogo may have a foreign reinforcement in 2023. Agustin Almendra22 years old, steering wheel of the Boca Juniorswas offered to Alvinegro and, according to journalist Thiago Franklin, even a board meeting with representatives of the Argentine athlete has already taken place.

But Botafogo would not be alone in this dispute. According to reporter Guilherme Lopes, from the website “Torcedores.com”, in addition to the cruise, saints, Atlético-MG, Sao Paulo, Corinthians and Flamengo would be monitoring the player or would have been wanted by the Almendra staff.

There is also interest from clubs in Mexico and Europe, cases of Almeriafrom Spain, cremonesefrom Italy, Harborfrom Portugal, and toulousefrom France.

Almendra has a contract with Boca Juniors until mid-2023 and could sign a pre-contract starting in January and transfer for free afterwards. Due to off-field problems, the midfielder made only two games in Argentina this season.

according to @sergiostn_ said, Agustín Almendra is in Botafogo’s sights. Even a meeting has already taken place between Glorioso and representatives of the Argentine player. Other clubs in Brazil and Mexico want the steering wheel. pic.twitter.com/JUNF3xB8MM — Thiago Franklin (@_thiagofranklin) October 28, 2022