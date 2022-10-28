Brad Pitt Reveals Film With Sandra Bullock That Was Never Made

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock almost starred in a romantic comedy. In an interview for British Vogue, Pitt revealed the two were developing a feature about TV presenters.

“Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I once tried to develop a complete idea of ​​a husband and wife team“; Pitt told the website. “Were QVC’s Most Successful Salespeople [canal especializado em compras domésticas pela TV]but they were getting divorced, so they hated each other while they were live we sold things… That’s as much as we can get”.

This year, the two actors worked together on two films: Bullet train and Lost City. In the first, Pitt was a mercenary hired to steal a suitcase inside the bullet train and Bullock was the contact between him and the contractor. And in the second, the actress played a successful novelist and Brad a relentless adventurer.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.