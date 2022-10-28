Brasileirão: With a goal in stoppage time, São Paulo beats Atlético-GO and approaches Libertadores

Tricolor is in 8th place and enters the classification zone for the intercontinental tournament; Atletico is 17th

EDUARDO CARMIM / AGENCY THE DAY / STATE CONTENT

Calleri opened the scoring and Luan gave Tricolor the victory in the 49th minute of the second half



A heroic victory took place in Morumbi on the night of this Thursday, 27th. Sao Paulo won the Atlético-GO in the 49th minute, 2-1, and approaching the goal of a spot in the Copa Libertadores. The match, valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian, had two distinct times. In the first half, Tricolor was better and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with Calleri. The team could not expand and, in the second half, the Dragon began to have more submissions. At 27 minutes, decks hit a long shot and tied the duel. The game was more to the side of Goiás, who had some good chances in the end, but they wasted. However, in the 49th minute, goalkeeper Renan palmed forward and the ball stopped in luan, who kicked in the corner and scored the winning goal. The result leaves Tricolor in 8th and Atlético in 17th, first in the relegation zone. In the next round, São Paulo has a tough duel against Atlético-MG on Tuesday, 1st, at 21:30 (Brasília time), while Dragão will face Santos, at home, on Wednesday, at 19:00.