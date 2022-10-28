Brasília has the 2nd fastest 5G internet in the world; see ranking | 5G

5G internet in the city of Brasília was named the second best in the world, according to the report released this Thursday (27) by Opensignal. The ranking showed download speed 2.5 times higher than the average of the other nine capitals that appear on the list. The positive result comes just under three months after the official activation of the “pure” version of the technology in the federal capital.

Nationally, the capital already led among the cities with the fastest mobile internet in the country. In September, Ookla Speedtest made a balance that only took into account the 4G connection. Brasília remained at the top of the list by a huge margin, reaching an average of 100.52 Mb/s downloads – more than double that of São Paulo, which occupied the second position with 49.25 Mb/s.

According to Opensignal, the Brazilian city reached an average download speed of 369.5 MB/s on a 5G connection, second only to the capital of South Korea (447.4 MB/s). Third place went to Canberra, Australia – reaching 218.8 MB/s. Santiago was the only other city in South America to appear on the list. The Chilean representative ranked fifth, followed by the US capital.

When it comes to average upload speed – that is, sending data to the internet – with the 5G network, the city of Seoul shoots ahead with 40 MB/s. Brasília is also in second position, but with a considerable difference to the South Korean first place.

“We see a significant advance in the 5G experience, with the availability of new high-capacity 3.5GHz spectrum, now recording a 15x improvement in download speed over 4G connectivity,” concludes the Opensignal performance report. in the Federal District.

5G is little used in Brasilia

On the other hand, the average time that people from Brasilia spend connected to the 5G network in the same ranking was only higher than that of the Canadian capital Ottawa and Mexico City. Although 5G coverage has advanced rapidly, not all administrative regions of Brasília are fully covered with the new network.

On average, people from Brasilia spent only 12.6% of their time connected to the 5G network. That’s more than Ottawa’s 10.3% and Mexico City’s 7.5%, but it’s very little compared to the number one spot on the list, Seoul. Over there, 45.7% of users’ mobile network connection time is on 5G. Bangkok is in second place with 27.3%, almost tied with the American capital Washington (third place, with 27.1%).

4G is faster with the arrival of 5G

Even those who do not have a cell phone with support for 5G technology benefited from the arrival of the network. That’s because the download and upload speed of the 4G internet in the capital has improved considerably after the implementation of the signal, according to Opensignal. The survey result is in agreement with another Ookla Speedtest report, which the TechTudo reported this October.

Brazilian cities with faster 4G internet Position City download Upload average ping 1st Brasilia 100.52 Mb/s 19.86 Mb/s 17 ms 2nd Sao Paulo 49.25 Mb/s 14.13 Mb/s 22 ms 3rd Curitiba 49.08 Mb/s 13.91 Mb/s 20 ms 4th Rio de Janeiro 39.70 Mb/s 12.17 Mb/s 22 ms 5th Belo Horizonte 35.82 Mb/s 12.91 Mb/s 23 ms 6th goiânia 32.31 Mb/s 11.80 Mb/s 22 ms 7th savior 31.81 Mb/s 11.08 Mb/s 21 ms 8th Strength 28.97 Mb/s 12.60 Mb/s 19 ms 9th Recife 24.86 Mb/s 11.01 Mb/s 27 ms 10th manaus 21.62 Mb/s 9.37 Mb/s 22 ms