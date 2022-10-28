Brazil quadruples the number of women in prison and becomes the 3rd country with the most incarcerated in the world – News

Brazil has quadrupled the number of women in prison since 2000, surpassing Russia to become the country with the third largest female prison population in the world. There are 42,694 currently incarcerated. In 2000, there were 10,112.

The study carried out by the ICPR (Institute for Research in Criminal and Justice Policies), from Birkbeck College, London, UK, highlights the disproportionate in the Brazilian case, since the country has the sixth largest population in the world.

The number of women in prison in Brazil is growing at a proportionally higher rate than that of men, especially in the last ten years, points out Rosângela Teixeira Gonçalves, sociologist and researcher at the Research Group on Security, Violence and Justice (Seviju) at the Federal University of ABC. .





The highs recorded recently have drug trafficking most responsible, recalls Teixeira, with about 62% of the seizures.

“Different studies reveal that drug trafficking allows women to continue developing other activities, and trafficking is often a way of supplementing the family income, or even allows women to articulate the activity with taking care of the house and children and simultaneously carry out the illicit activity”, says the researcher.

The increase in the prison population may also be related to the economic and social condition of women, points out Stella Chagas, coordinator of the ITTC (Instituto Terra, Trabalho e Cidadania).

“It is necessary to pay attention to this issue, because from the experience of the ITTC we realize that our women, whether they are migrants or not, mostly have a history of social vulnerability”, ponders Chagas.

The so-called Drug Law of 2006 is another factor influencing the increase in the number of people arrested in the last two decades. Among other measures, recalls Rosângela Teixeira, the text increased the minimum prison time for those convicted of drug trafficking.

“In Brazil, it is important to point out that there is no difference between the conduct of trafficking and consumption, whether by law or jurisprudence, often resulting in police and justice operators’ discretion as to who will be arrested and convicted for drug trafficking and who will be qualified. as a user”, he adds.

A large part of these women occupy lower positions in the hierarchy of drug trafficking, says the sociologist, but they work in high-risk activities and, when imprisoned, the time in prison tends to be long.

The dramatic increase in women and girls in prison worldwide is deeply problematic, according to Catherine Heard, director of the ICPR’s worldwide research program on prisons.

“Incarcerating more women for longer does nothing to address social injustice and simply causes more harm to those incarcerated, their families and communities,” says Heard, noting that the growth movement has occurred in both developed and less developed countries.





Number of women in prison rises 60% worldwide

It was not only in Brazil that the increase in the female population incarcerated in the last 20 years has been observed: worldwide, the number has increased by 60% since 2000. Currently, according to the ICPR study, there are 740,000 women in prison.

Topping the list are the United States (211,375) and China (145,000, plus an unknown number of women in administrative detention or pre-trial detention). Below Brazil, Russia (39,120), Thailand (32,952), India (22,918), Philippines (16,439), Vietnam (15,152), Indonesia (13,709), Mexico (12,782), Turkey (12,242) and Myanmar (9,807).

The United States also leads the list of women imprisoned by proportion: there are 64 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Following are Thailand (47), El Salvador (42), Turkmenistan (38), Brunei (36), Macau, China (32), Belarus (30), Uruguay (29), Rwanda (28) and Russia ( 27). In this case, Brazil is in 15th place.





One is arrested, they all feel

Any person’s arrest affects the entire network of their family, friends and acquaintances. However, highlights Rosângela Teixeira, the impact can be deepened in the case of women, since it falls directly on the raising of children.

“Often, the care of the children is under the responsibility of other women and when this is not possible, it results in the breaking of bonds, and it is possible to mention cases in which mothers unfortunately end up losing custody of their newborn children”, she explains. Teixeira. A 2020 survey by the Ministry of Justice pointed out that, of the total of 37,200 women arrested at the time, almost 13,000 (35%) had children up to 12 years old.

In addition, incarceration can end up breaking family ties: often, the distance from prisons to family homes requires resources that relatives do not have to carry out visits. Therefore, families, mostly poorer, are absent from the life of the imprisoned woman.

Added to this is the fact that, faced with the embarrassment due to the context in which they found themselves, many prisoners did not want to find the people they loved and missed.

“During my doctoral research, it was possible to talk to women who were serving sentences and who, even in the face of the longing they felt for their children, chose not to receive visits, given the shame they felt for serving time”, reports the researcher.





Among the reasons cited by her, she cites the stigma that falls on the prison population and the process of entering prisons, which, in most cases, involves vexatious situations for visitors, which would therefore affect their children. .

Stella Chagas comments that when a mother is deprived of freedom, the child, who will live with the absence of the mother figure, is also deprived:

“It soon becomes clear that mothers end up being punished twice, for losing their freedom and for having to stay away from their children. We can understand that the pain that this absence causes both in the mother and in the child is very great.”





Black woman, mother and young woman: who is the woman incarcerated in Brazil

In Brazil, 64% of female prisoners are black, 74% are mothers (56% have two or more children) and 47% are young.

Just over half (52%) completed only elementary school and three out of four (75%) committed non-violent crimes.

The data are from the report “Free Mothers — Invisible Motherhood in the Justice System”, by the IDDD (Institute for the Defense of the Right to Defense), in November 2019.

“This incarceration is already a result of racial and social inequality, as the majority of women who are in a situation of social vulnerability are black, and the majority of women in prison are women of color. Unfortunately, it is visible how much one issue is linked to another”, says Stella Chagas.