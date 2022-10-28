Bunch of mediocre – COXAnauts

Post-Game yesterday, 20:55

Coritiba doesn’t get tired of being embarrassed in the Brasileirão when the games are away from Couto Pereira. This time the vexatious performance was in Fortaleza, in the defeat to the home team by 3×1.

The tour started just a minute into the game with a beautiful goal from Juninho Capixaba, where the defensive right side of Coritiba let the side of Fortaleza advance without any marking. Without offensive strength, the alviverde team didn’t bother in the first stage.

Fortaleza expanded in the second half again with Juninho Capixaba, after a failure by Warley, who carelessly lost the ball at the entrance of the area. Coritiba decreased after an individual move by Cadorini, but saw the Ceará team expand with Romarinho, closing the score in 3×1.

There was still time for Guillermo to be sent off by avoiding a counterattack by the opponent.

Coritiba returns to the field on 11/02 to face relegated Juventude, in Caxias do Sul.

Editor’s Note

The 2022 Coritiba increasingly embarrasses the Coxa-Branca crowd. It’s inexplicable what happens to this team when they play away from home. And it’s not just a lack of quality, as this is notorious. It’s a lack of will, commitment, responsibility, a sense of the size of the shirt they are wearing.

The team can even stay in the first division, but for the demerit of others than for our own merits.

The players who are in this squad will be marked by the humiliating campaign away from home.

Let them clean up for 2023. This team doesn’t deserve the fans it has.