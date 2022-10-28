Can Doctor Strange 2’s Clea Still Return to the MCU?

Charlize Theron commented on her potential return as Clea in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2 was a multiversal journey that showed many characters from Marvel that had not appeared until then in the MCU. The film primarily focused on the heroes of Earth-838 and the Illuminati group formed by Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Black Lightning, Professor X, and Mr. Fantastic.

However, one more surprise appeared in the post-credits scene. Clea appears to call Stephen Strange for a new mission. Clea has a connection with an old enemy of Doctor Strange, Dormammu. In the comics, Clea was trained by Strange to become a Sorcerer Supreme.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charlize Theron talked about her possible return to the MCU. She cited Marvel’s insistence on not giving clear contracts and publicizing their stories to actors. With that, she knew little about Clea’s future.

"Hope [the special participation] don't be that, but we'll see, yeah… I think I know, I mean, unless, I'm sure they might change their minds depending on what I say on this show!"

Writer comments on Clea’s participation in Doctor Strange 2

In an interview with Deadline, the screenwriter Michael Waldron stated that it was always in the plans of the Marvel putting Clea in the MCU, however, they had to fix a loose end before introducing the character.

"We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is Doctor Strange's great love, but is also his equal as a Mage. Her backstory is fascinating. She is the niece of Dormammu, the giant, floating head from the first film. They have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but we had to close the book, to a certain extent, on her love story with Christine Palmer, the character of Rachel McAdams."

Along Another Stranger 2Stephen Strange is shown to still be in love with Christine, even seeing her marry another.

the way Multiverse of Madness “turns the page” on Strange’s relationship with Christine is by getting him to admit his feelings to a variant of her and finally accepting that he needs to move on.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on the Disney+ streaming service. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and raised about US$ 955.8 million at the worldwide box office.

