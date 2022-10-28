Candidates for Brazilian elections win support from political leaders in Europe

Three days before the second round of presidential elections in Brazil, the candidates, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), continue to receive support from European political leaders. The world is watching the elections next Sunday (30), in Brazil.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), declared his support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is running next Sunday in the second round of presidential elections in Brazil. In his statement, Sánchez stated that “Brazil deserves this perspective of progress. Brazil deserves Lula. This is the time to open the door of hope.”

The head of the Spanish government also added that “Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and its voice is essential in the face of the great challenges that unite us. A voice of openness to the world, not of distrust. Of hope and not fear, of commitment to equality and not acceptance of inequality. Against those who preach hate and climate denialism. Against those who want an isolated and closed Brazil”.

The Spanish premier stressed that Lula’s triumph will belong to progressives around the world. Another support for the PT candidate came from the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa. As secretary general of the Socialist Party (PS), he said he missed the close relations between the two countries. “Brazil and the world need Lula da Silva. Lula count on me”, declared Costa.

support from Rome

During the traditional greeting to pilgrims that takes place every week in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Pope Francis sent a message to Brazil last Wednesday. The head of the Catholic Church stated that he begs the Brazilian patroness to rid the population of hatred. “I pray that Our Lady Aparecida will protect and heal the Brazilian people. May he free him from hatred, intolerance and violence,” the pontiff asked. The statement gains weight as it is made a few days before the second round of the presidential elections.

In Brazil, cases of aggression against Catholic priests motivated by political convictions have increased. Recently, the metropolitan archbishop of São Paulo, Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer, was the target of Bolsonarista attacks on social media. He was criticized and called a “communist” for wearing red clothes. For centuries, cardinals have dressed in red, which is the color of the blood shed by Christ and, as Dom Odilo explained, “symbolizes love for the Church and readiness for martyrdom, if necessary”.

From Rome, Lula’s candidacy won another support, that of the city’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, who said that in the “eternal city” everyone is rooting for the PT to return “to guide this great country loved by all Italians”. “Be strong, Lulu. On October 30th, you have to win and carry out your historic mission for a more prosperous, more united, more just Brazil”, he declared.

International community concern

Even before the first round of the presidential elections, former European leaders of different political tendencies signed a manifesto in support of Lula’s election. Headed by former French President François Hollande and former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Zapatero, the document states that “when democracy is in danger, all democrats must unite to defeat the extreme right”.

To avoid the so-called “Capitol scenario” this Sunday, Geneva correspondent Jamil Chad, a columnist for the UOL, adds that the order in several foreign capitals is to prepare congratulatory telegrams so that the winner of the election quickly receives the seal of the leaders. This strategy was used in the US when President Joe Biden won the election and stifled Donald Trump’s operation to question the results of the polls and encourage his supporters to create riots and chaos.

In Europe, the only politicians who sent messages of support to President Jair Bolsonaro were the Prime Minister of Hungary and the ultranationalist leader of Fidezs, Viktor Orbán, the Portuguese deputy and leader of the far-right Chega party, André Ventura, and the deputy Spanish and ultra-right leader of Vox, Santiago Abascali.