Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie get into trouble in Argentina

posted on 10/03/2022 12:52 / updated 10/03/2022 12:52



(credit: reproduction)

Actresses Cara Delevingne, 30, and Margot Robbie, 32, were involved in a fight this Sunday (2/10) in Argentina. People close to the famous were accused of assaulting a paparazzi who tried to photograph them. The information is from TMZ.

Cara and Margot were leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires and heading to get an app car when they were approached by a paparazzi who started taking several pictures.

According to the publication, the situation scared the driver who left with the car with Delevingne already on board, while Robbie was still getting into the car.





Margot then jumped out of the car to avoid getting hurt, but the paparazzi kept taking pictures of her. Two friends of the stars who were at the scene approached to help.

The photographer told local police he was beaten up by the actresses’ friends, who he believes are her security guards.

According to the calculation of TMZthe two men were just friends of the actresses, not bodyguards.