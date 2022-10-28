Cara Delevingne appears at a gala after videos of her in critical condition circulate on the internet

Last Tuesday, the 27th, Cara Delvingne was seen at a gala event for the first time after videos in which she appears altered from her normal state circulated around the world. Internet, worrying their fans. According to information from the newspaper Daily Mail, the model was at the Karl Lagerfeld brand party, in Paris, France, the celebration was to present her collection in partnership with the company.

Two weeks ago, on the 14th of September, she did not attend the official launch, made during the New York Fashion Week. All these situations combined have made the star’s followers Paper Citybecame distressed and the young woman became one of the most talked about names in the twitter and some fan-created videos of Cara hit the Tiktok.

The artist’s family even announced that they would hospitalize her after seeing all the repercussions, especially after Margot Robbie left the model’s house crying, as you saw here on STARRING. Just like when they filmed her barefoot and disheveled walking towards Jay-Z’s jet, at an airport in Los Angeles, in the United States. After that, the first time she appeared well was when she disembarked at the French airport, Charles de Gaulle.