Cast and Director of Nanny Detail Themes of Psychological Thriller » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Babysitter it marks the feature directorial debut of screenwriter and director Nikyatu Jusu, but no one would know that from the beautifully crafted narrative she weaves. Immediately a character study of its main character Aisha (played by Titans star Anna Diop) and a fall from the so-called American dream, the psychological thriller still leaves room for popular horror in introducing West African spirituality that follows Aisha against her will. The film has already garnered rave reviews at Sundance and TIFF, with a limited theatrical release on November 23 before airing on Prime Video starting December 16.

Diop is joined by Sinqua Walls (White men can’t jump) and Michelle Monaghan (Real detective), who play a vital role in shaping Aisha’s experience as a Senegalese immigrant in America. While Walls’ Malik lends a comforting hand and keeps the darkness at bay, Monaghan’s Amy can barely contain her disdain for the woman who practically raises her daughter Rose. Meanwhile, Aisha yearns for her son Lamine as she fights supernatural forces that are forcing their way into her reality.

spoke with stars Anna Diop, Sinqua Walls and Michelle Monaghan about how they took on their roles and explored the themes of Babysitter. Filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu also shared her casting process, the path to Blumhouse distribution, and how certain moments came together in the editing room.

Screen Rant: Nikyatu, I loved what you said Babysitter being about Aisha’s perspective rather than being responsible for more. That means casting for her was incredibly important, and Anna rocks it. Why was she the right choice and what was that selection process like for you?

Nikyatu Jusu: This is an easy question. I’d been tracking Anna for a while, since she started Titans. I didn’t know about her range, all I knew was that she looked like Aisha, and she had that grace and poise that I was looking for; this strength. When she auditioned, and nailed it, the deal was sealed. I was really excited that she rocked it out of the park.

We had an amazing casting director who brought her to us, and Anna is humble enough to go through the process. I was really grateful for that.

Anna, I know you intentionally didn’t delve into West African religion and spirituality too much to align with Aisha herself. But you’ve worked a lot on her accent and her past, which certainly comes through. Did working on Nanny make you feel closer to your Senegalese roots?

Anna Diop: I felt it brought me closer to women, including my own mother, who were domestic workers. And that brought me closer to understanding what it’s like for them to be in those spaces and to navigate those spaces, so it increased my empathy for these women even more. Yes, I would say that’s what brought me closer.

Michelle, Amy is something of an antagonist in Aisha’s life, but she’s doing the best she can. Can you talk about how she sees Aisha’s place in her life and home, and the conflict between them?

Michelle Monaghan: Yes, one of the aspects that Nikyatu and I talked about in depth was the intersection of femininity and motherhood in a patriarchal society. This was something I had never honestly considered, or thought about. This is one of the many reasons why I love Nikyatu, and why I think her writing and her voice are so important right now. It’s dealing with these different social norms and it’s forcing us to look at things from a different perspective.

I found that really fascinating, and it made Aisha and Amy’s relationship a lot more dynamic, because clearly, you have two women who depend and need each other. Obviously, the sacrifice of one is much greater than that of the other, but it provides a unique lens for us to consider as an audience. And I thought it was very important and very astute of Nikyatu to point.

While we’re watching Aisha’s struggles and the social issues her story is exposing, Malik truly provides some of the film’s most lighthearted moments, and he truly is the light in her life. What do you think he sees in her, and how did you approach that relationship, Sinqua?

Sinqua Walls: I think Malik sees a similar understanding. Much of the dialogue that exists in life today takes place in the subtext; in the non-verbal. That’s why when we meet these two characters on their journey together, we see that there’s non-verbal communication first. That says a lot. There’s almost this effect where, as I always say, “The light in me sees the light in you.” I think they have it instantly, and that’s the connection that carries them through the story.

How does having Blumhouse as a distributor help broaden the film’s scope?

Nikyatu Jusu: We were one of the films that went into Sundance without distribution, so while it felt like a win, we didn’t really expect to win. While we were still sailing without distribution, there were films that weren’t even in competition that already had distribution, so we had that added stress. The stakes were a little higher for our movie.

But Jason Blum catching this movie? I think it was brave of him, because he has a very different body of work than Nanny, and Nanny himself is different from his canon. He just talks to the team he has around him. There are many powerful women around Jason Blum, including his wife, who simply praised the film when I first met her. I was really excited to do business with him because he’s an innovator in terms of seeing new talent and bringing new voices to horror.

Much of Aisha’s pain stems from having to raise someone else’s child when her own is so far away. Anna, can you talk about how Rose and Lamine play with each other in your mind and what it was like for you?

Anna Diop: That was one of the themes I thought of when I was preparing for the role. Some thoughts that came to mind were, “Is there any resentment in Aisha at times?” Because she is here taking care of this child while hers is so far away.

I constantly played around with it during filming, and tried to offer Nikyatu different variations of what I was doing and how I was relating to Rose. She edited everything so beautifully, and what I think comes across on screen is something subtle and very honest. It’s what a mother who desperately misses her child and is dealing with a lot of guilt is feeling as she is essentially forced to take care of other people’s children. Yeah, I tried to play around with that a lot during filming.

Michelle, you mentioned that patriarchy is one of the themes of the story, and the relationship between Amy and her husband is very interesting in that regard. How does her income imbalance at home and Amy’s struggles in the workplace influence her dynamics?

Michelle Monaghan: That’s an interesting question. What you’re experiencing is the only thing you know, and she has this unique relationship with her husband. They’re not necessarily happily married, and there’s definitely a power dynamic. What do you do with that power dynamic? Sometimes you pay in advance or pass along. What do you do when you’re out of energy? How can you take advantage of your position and potentially exercise your privilege over someone else?

I think that’s what we see within that dynamic. She is powerless in certain ways, and she essentially takes it out on Aisha. It’s something I think we see very often in the hierarchy, as I now understand.

Sinqua, I loved the scenes with your grandmother, and her being a vehicle through which some spirituality is conveyed or explained. How much do you think Malik really knows about that side of her, and what did you learn from those scenes?

Sinqua Walls: From all the conversations I’ve had with Nikyatu in the process, I think he’s very well versed in that world. When people can pretend they’re watching the movie, they’ll hear a line where it says, “I just choose not to see this.” I think it’s a very active choice, but it’s also why there’s a gravitational understanding of Asia.

He can feel that essence of her going through it, and I think that’s also part of the maturing of their relationship, and why it’s so imperative that he bring her to meet his grandmother. He may say, “I see what you are going through and I have an understanding of this ordeal.” He grew up in it, so he definitely understands, but he’s actively choosing naivete in certain spaces to make life easier. And I think it’s intentional.

Without spoiling the ending, I’ll just say that there was a level of ambiguity that didn’t make the journey any less satisfying. Nikyatu, how did you approach these more surreal elements in telling a narrative that isn’t entirely straightforward?

Nikyatu Jusu: It’s always a constant dance when you have an A story and a B story. The horror elements are the outward manifestation of what’s going on internally in your protagonist, and it’s a dance that starts at the conceptual stage before transitioning. to the writing stage and then to the editing stage.

In the edit, we find moments that really speak to what happens in the previous scene; which speaks of Mami Wata appearing, or what happens in it before and after Anansi appears. They represent different types of resistance, so when Anansi shows up, Aisha has to start acting differently. It was a constant dance in terms of navigating the fantastic with realism.

Anna, I have to say that I love you in Titans also. Is there anything you can tease for Kory’s story this season?

Anna Diop: They recently released that Titus Weaver is playing Lex Luthor, and that was really exciting for all of us. He’s fantastic at it. My first scenes filming the new season were with him, which couldn’t have been a better way to kick off the season and start filming.

Is there anything else I can provoke? Well, there’s a long-awaited romance that people are desperately looking for. So I hope to finally stop getting DMs about it. [Laughs]

Sinqua, you are on another very exciting and long awaited project. Did you discover that white men can actually jump?

Sinqua Walls: I can genuinely say that I don’t know all white men, but I know that Jack Harlow can jump. As this process began and continued, I tell people the most important thing is that he did a lot of his own stunts. There are some jumps in the movie that Jack Harlow actually did. So I can’t speak for everyone, but I can speak for him. He can really jump.

Michelle, I loved it echoes, and I would love a little more in my life. Is there anything you would like to see if the story continues?

Michelle Monaghan: It’s a limited series, so I don’t know if there are plans to continue. They certainly left it on a cliffhanger, and I’d be curious what kind of story they could dream up for the sisters. But I would entertain you. I definitely entertain you.

In this fable of displacement psychological horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who has recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) who live in New York. Haunted by the absence of the son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will give her the chance to bring him to the US, but grows increasingly uneasy about the family’s volatile home life. As her arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly assembling.

Babysitter will have a limited theatrical release on November 23 before streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting December 16.