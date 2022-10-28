Cat breeds that are the perfect companions for children

Cats are known for their independence, although they can also be very needy and playful. Children who live with cats often learn from an early age to respect each other’s space, to calm and release stress and can be the perfect company for some children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, according to doctors and researchers. So get to know the 3 best cat breeds to socialize with the little ones.

Cat breeds and their coexistence with children

Not infrequently, tweets and “memes” compare kittens to pyramid schemes: when you see them, pet parents are adopting yet another one. Cats are independent beings and they usually enjoy the company of other cats, although the introduction of the new feline into the home can be a sensitive issue, depending on the breed and the animal’s particular issues.

Although some people adopt more and more cats, while others adopt just one, one thing is for sure: having at least one feline in the home has numerous benefits for children’s mental health. In addition, some studies claim that living together is capable of preventing cardiovascular disease and even depression.

Although there are many benefits that cats offer to children, it is necessary to assertively choose the most docile and calm breed so that there is no friction in the relationship between the two. So, get to know the main races that best relate to small humans:

Burma

Burmese cats are usually gentle and easy to get along with. However, this does not change the fact that they are extremely playful, curious and explorers, especially in childhood.

Maine Coon

Often compared to lions because of their fur, cats of this breed are originally from the northeastern United States. They can hunt mice and can be exposed to extreme temperatures, but their main advantage for children is that they are a good-natured and tolerant breed.

Himalayas

Cats of this breed are already widely known for their kindness and affection. They are incredible pets, capable of forming intense bonds of friendship and loyalty with their owner.