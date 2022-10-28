Ceará fires coach Lucho González – Play

O Ceará announced this Friday (28) the dismissal of the coach Lucho Gonzalez. The Argentine leaves the team after the defeat to International, for the 34th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. the auxiliaries Emmanuel de Paoli and Walter Scarinciin addition to the physical trainer Diego Giacchinowere also terminated from the team.

Lucho González arrived in Ceará on August 24 to replace Marquinhos Santos. For the club, the Argentine played 10 matches, with one victory, four draws and five defeats, with a 23.3% success rate. The coach leaves the club in the relegation zone.

In front of the Fluminensethe assistant Juca Antonello will be the commander. In the season, the interim commander was ahead of the draws against RB Bragantino and Athletico-PR.

See Lucho González’s performance for Ceará

10 games

1 win

4 draws

5 losses

7 goals scored

12 goals conceded

23.3% utilization

Watch Lucho González matches for Ceará

Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará

Ceará 2 x 1 Santos

Ceara 0 x 2 Sao Paulo

Coritiba 1 x 0 Ceará

Ceará 1 x 2 América Mineiro

Ceará 1 x 1 Goiás

Atletico Mineiro 0 x 0 Ceara

Ceará 1 x 1 Cuiabá

Atletico Goianiense 1 x 0 Ceara

Internacional 2 x 1 Ceara

