Charlize Theron Admits She Doesn’t Know Anything About Her Marvel Character Clea | Marvel

Disclosure

Charlize Theron who played the character Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, admitted that he knew nothing about Clea. According to the actress, she signed a contract without knowing, but will do a search soon.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, charlize was asked if she knew a little about the character before signing on. Actress had a small participation in the post-credits scene of Multiverse of Madnesswhere she plays Clea.

“So I play Clea and it’s… Well, let’s just say I still have a lot of work to do. I still don’t really know who she is, but I’ll find out. (in a tone comic). He responded Charlize Theron.

Charlize Theron responded recently about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and talked about the possibility of returning to the studio. According to her, she hopes to return, after her small participation in Doctor Strangeplayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

More details about the plot

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange and his partner Wong continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

Sam Raimi returned to theaters to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that follows the wizard Stephen Strange on a dark adventure where he must face the wrath of the evil Scarlet Witch, determined to capture the young America Chavez to drain her power.

The film has Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and several other cameos from other heroes of the multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in the Disney+ catalogue, and a sequel has yet to be announced.