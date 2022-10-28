Check out Fear Fest’s special attractions this weekend on AMC

Disclosure

The terrifying October nights are ending. Check it out this weekend at AMCthe schedule of the special ”Fear Fest”. This Saturday and Sunday, at 10 pm, will be marked by the screening of ”Haunted by the Past” and “Amityville: The Awakening”.

On Saturday, 10/29, at 10 pm, the great success “Haunted by the Past”, which is directed by Vincenzo Natali (“Splice – The New Species”) and screenplay by Brian King (“Journey Without Return”). In the horror fantasy set in 1985, Lisa (Abigail Breslin – “Zombieland”), a teenager on the eve of her 16th birthday, discovers that she is living the same day every day, with her parents and younger brother.

Realizing that they are dead and trapped the day they were murdered, she finds a way to get in touch with the world of the living, and gets the attention of a person who wishes to silence her forever.

On Sunday, 10/30, also at 10 pm, AMC shows “Amityville: The Awakening”. Written and directed by Franck Khalfoun (“Oxygen”), a production that earned Bella Thorne a 2017 Teen Choice Award nomination. In the plot, a desperate single mother moves with her three children to the supposedly haunted house in Amityville. , intending to use the dark powers of the place to heal his son, but contrary to what he expected, things start to get worse.

“Fear Fest” is already among us, and with it, follow the exhibition of unpublished titles and consecrated by horror fans, every day, starting at 22 pm on the AMC schedule. Check out today’s schedule.