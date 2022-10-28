Check out options to enjoy Halloween in Salvador – Enjoy – BN Hall

Halloween, also known as Halloween, is already knocking on the door. The date, widely celebrated mainly outside Brazil, will have some special parties for the Salvadoran public. BN Hall has prepared a list of the main options for you to order “trick or treat”.

FantaJu no Espaço Colaboraê

Located in Rio Vermelho, Espaço Colaboraê will hold FantaJu this Friday (28), starting at 8pm. The costume party will feature the opening of DJ Belle and full shows by Ju Moraes and Melly. Tickets can be purchased through Sympla.

Halloween at Sette Restaurant

On Saturday (29) it’s Sette Restaurante’s turn, in Barra, to promote its party from 8 pm. Presented by Belvedere, Halloween will feature DJs Camilla Brunetta and Felipe Pondé. There, the use of costume will be mandatory. Tickets for the second batch can be purchased on the Ticket Maker website.

Clandestine Halloween at Trapiche Barnabé

Also on Saturday (29), a little earlier, from 4 pm, the Clandestino Halloween takes place at Trapiche Barnabé. The event takes the name of the artisanal gin brand from Bahia. The line up includes names like RDD, Diggo and the rapper FBC, in addition to DJ Xirita. There will be a contest that will award the two best costumes. Tickets are now on sale at Sympla.

Halloween San Nightclub

The Benditas party gets into the Halloween mood this Friday (28), at San Boate, in Rio Vermelho. The party will have an exclusive open-bar box and a costume contest. The music will be on account of the duo As Nandas. San Nightclub always opens at 10pm. Reservations via direct (@sanboate).

Inferninho do Zambi Bar

With never-before-seen drinks and cocktails signed by Júnior Queiroz and a free drink shot every hour, Zambi Bar, in Barra, will hold its Halloween party on Saturday (29). The party will still have themed food and free access between 19:00 and 23:59.

Shopping Paseo Halloween

Also on Saturday (29), from 15:00, Halloween at Shopping Paseo arrives to entertain families with a party with costumes and characteristic paintings and themed characters to the sound of a fanfare. With the help of the characters, children will be able to “capture” the goodies offered by participating stores. Who signs the production is the businesswoman Flávia Godeiro, a reference in costumes and high standard characterization.

follow him @bnhall_ on Instagram and keep an eye on the top news.