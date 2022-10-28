Check out the new Real Time Big Data Record TV survey with numbers for the SC government

Candidate Jorginho Mello (PL) leads the electoral race in the second round for the government of Santa Catarina with 69% of valid votes (discounting nulls and blanks), according to a survey commissioned by Record TV and released by Real Time Big Data this week. Thursday (27). His opponent, Décio Lima (PT), appears with 31%.

The index remained the same in relation to the last survey, released on the 20th. According to this week’s survey, Jorginho Mello also leads in the stimulated survey, in which the names of candidates are presented to the voter.

In this scenario (stimulated), both candidates showed evolution. The PL candidate rose from 56% to 59% of voting intentions, against 27% for Lima, which previously had 25%. Nulls and blanks add up to 10%; do not know or did not respond, 4%.

1,000 voters from Santa Catarina were heard on Tuesday (25) and Wednesday (26). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under number SC-06082/2022.

Considering voters’ monthly income, Mello has more votes among those earning more than five minimum wages (66%), from two to five minimum wages (64%) and among those earning up to two minimum wages (50%). Lima has 14%, 21% and 41%, respectively.

According to Real Time Big Data, Mello has 62% of male votes and 56% of female votes, while Lima has 23% of male votes and 31% of female votes.

The PL candidate also appears ahead among evangelical voters (63%) and Catholics (58%). The PT postulant, in turn, has 23% (Evangelicals) and 29% (Catholics).