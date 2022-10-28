Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seek restraining order against fan







Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have applied for a restraining order against a stalker. The “fan” claims to be the wife of the lead singer of the band Coldplay and even lives with the musician. In fact, she has already been seen trying to enter the star’s residence in Los Angeles, in the United States, on more than one occasion.

The persecution began in April, when the woman began to post on social media about her alleged involvement with the singer. In this way, the severity of the actions increased, causing the famous to file a formal complaint for harassment.

According to ‘The Blast’, Chris Martin is “horrified and scared”. The stalker, on the other hand, also began to attack Dakota Johnson, the singer’s girlfriend, on social media. Furthermore, she accused the actress of using black magic to cause her physical suffering.

In the complaint, the singer talks about the continuous harassment he has been suffering, and says that being a victim of the stalker has been a harrowing period. In fact, he points out that he never had any kind of relationship or connection with the woman in question.

To protect her children, the fruits of a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin decided to take some measures, claiming that the woman’s behavior “has created a climate of fear for her safety and those with whom she lives, due to the hundreds of publications that prove the instability of the woman, delusions and now the actions she took to continue to harass and endanger both Mr. Martin and his partner, Ms. Dakota Johnson.”

With the complaint formalized, the court order determines that the stalker does not come within 30 meters of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, and also their residence.

