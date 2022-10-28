Cléber Machado receives criticism after the narration of Vasco x Sampaio Corrêa

TV Globo narrator, Cléber Machado is being criticized on social media for his narration in the third and decisive goal of Sampaio Corrêa against Vasco, in the 3-2 victory of the Maranhão team, yesterday (27), in São Januário. The moment when the lights went out didn’t have the same intonation in the announcer’s voice.

Cléber showed surprise with the goal scored by Joécio, in the 55th minute of the second half. That’s because, Vasco had tied the confrontation shortly before.

After the bid, many fans mocked and criticized the Globo narrator. One Internet user even called the moment a “wake mood” created by Cléber Machado.

“What Cléber Machado did today with Sampaio Corrêa was a historic insult. Was he narrating on Vasco TV, p****? The guys get an epic victory and the narration is in a wake-up mood”, he wrote.

DELICATE SITUATION

With the result of the match, Vasco has not yet been able to confirm access to Serie A. Now, the club will have to hope for a combination of results to be able to go up this Friday (28). Londrina and Ituano need to draw, while Sport cannot beat Operário. If that doesn’t happen, the situation can get complicated in the last round. The worst scenario is the victory of Ituano, who if they win, will face Vasco in the last game, at home, depending only on a victory to overcome Cruz-Maltino and go up.

See some reactions: