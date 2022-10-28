“Conduct that Rueda disapproves of”; Mattos is a ‘chip’ and Santos gets into a fight with Athletico behind the scenes

With four rounds to go until the end of the Brazilian Championship, the saints still holds hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Libertadores. There are great chances that the current G-7 will add another spot to a club in the country, as Athletico-PR and Flamengo decide the continental tournament next Saturday – you can check everything on Star+. And speaking of the club from Paraná, a controversy with Peixe emerged behind the scenes this Thursday (27).

colleague’s report Lucas Musetti, from UOL Esporte, informs that Santos requested the exclusion of Hurricane from the next edition of Copinha. According to the investigation, president Andres Rueda and the top management at Vila Belmiro understand that the club from Paraná wants to take advantage of information from its base – with former employees of Peixe – to seek hires, such as that of Vítor Roque, a phenomenon of only 17 years old and that Athletico sought on Cruzeiro in 2022.

Rueda believes that Athletic president Mario Celso Petraglia, with whom he recently cut ties, took former Santos professionals with the intention of “importing” methodologies into CT Rei Pelé. Musetti reinforces that Athlerico took three professionals from the base from Alvinegro: Pablo Fernandez (under-20 coach), Thiago Macedo (under-16 coach) and Rodrigo Chipp (base coordinator).

Athletico offered a career plan for everyone and higher salaries than at Vila Belmiro. Until recently, the Peixe base faced several problems and only recently the department was reformulated and evolved. In addition to the three mentioned above, Hurricane “stole” Wesley Carvalho, who today makes up the coaching staff in Curitiba.

Another “disaffection” of Rueda in the Paraná club is Alexandre Mattos. Former football director of rival Palmeiras, he is now CEO of Business at Athletico and became known for his aggressiveness in the ball market, especially during the period at the club alviverde. In addition, Santos avoids paying commissions to businessmen for negotiations, a frequent behavior of the red-black leader.