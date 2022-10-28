Cruzeiro thrashes Novorizontino and ends bad series before cup party

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro thrashed Novorizontino 4-1 at Jorjo, in Novo Horizonte

Cruzeiro put an end to the bad phase after winning the Serie B title of the Brazilian Championship. This Thursday (27), Raposa thrashed Novorizontino 4-1, at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi (Jorjo) stadium, in Novo Horizonte, for the 37th round. The miners came out behind on the scoreboard, but managed to turn it around with goals from Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Matheus Bidu and Jaj.

With the result, Raposa reached 75 points in the leaderboard. Novorizontino, on the other hand, remained in 17th position, with 41 points, and failed to leave the relegation zone.

Now, coach Paulo Pezzolano will have nine days to prepare the team for the final commitment of the season. Cruzeiro will return to the field on November 6, at 18:30, to measure strength with CSA, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in the game of delivery of the cup.

The Novorizontino, in turn, will visit the Operrio on the same day and time at the Germano Krgger stadium, in Ponta Grossa. The duel is worth the Tiger’s stay in next year’s Second Division.

First time

The match started with Novorizontino putting a lot of pressure on Cruzeiro in the defense field. And the São Paulo strategy paid off right away. Danielzinho opened the scoring for the hosts at 2 minutes. He took the first shot at the entrance of the area and hit Gabriel Mesquita’s left angle: 1 to 0.

Despite the goal conceded early, the Fox did not give up. The celestial team fitted the mark and launched the attack in the following minutes. At 17″, Z Ivaldo crossed to the area and found Marquinhos Cipriano. The left-back arranged the ball to the middle of the head, and Pedro Castro headed it into the back of the net: 1 to 1.

And the celestial reaction did not stop there. Cruzeiro improved in the match after the equalizer, dominated possession and surrounded the home team.

At 26′, midfielder Willian Oliveira received the ball at the entrance of the area, after an attempt by Juan Christian, he dominated and sent the ball to the goal. The ball curved and died in the right corner of goalkeeper Lucas Pereira: 2 to 1 for miners.

At the end of the initial stage, Cruzeiro almost had a low. Bruno Costa advanced towards the celestial goal, but Lucas Oliveira intercepted him with a cart. Novorizontino’s players complained about a foul and asked for the Cruzeiro defender to be expelled.

VAR called referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique on the monitor to evaluate the bid. After reviewing the play, Marcelo de Lima Henrique signaled offside and continued with the field marking.

Second time

Even with the advantage on the scoreboard, Cruzeiro’s momentum remained lit in the second half. At 6′, Matheus Bidu was launched on the left, after a counterattack pull. He received a pass from Rodolfo, invaded the area and kicked a cross to the back of the goal: 3 to 1.

Novorizontino’s answer came in a free kick from Rmulo from right to left. The midfielder hit hard and hit the post. On the rebound, Ronald tried the shot, but the ball was deflected and went out to the baseline.

With the control of the game in his favor, Pezzolano decided to make some changes in the team. The Uruguayan sent young Xavier and Jaj to the field in the vacancies of Bidu and Cipriano. And the coach’s star shone.

In the 18th minute, Jaj made a good individual move with Luvannor, received a cross in the area and played with a cart on the exit of the Novorizontino goalkeeper. The ball went softly to the back of the net and amplified the heavenly rout: 4 to 1.

After Raposa’s fourth goal, the home team started to put more pressure, but could not get past Gabriel Mesquita’s goal for the second time in the game. The goalkeeper made at least three more good saves until the end of the match and guaranteed the result.

NOVORIZONTINO 1 X 4 CRUISE

Novorizontino

Lucas Pereira; Willean Lepo, Jolson, Ligger and Romrio; Jhony Douglas (Quirino), Gustavo Bochecha and Diego Torres (Rmulo); Danielzinho (Ronald), Douglas Baggio and Bruno Costa.

Coach: Mazola Junior.

cruise

Gabriel Mesquita; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Lus Felipe; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro and Matheus Bidu (Xavier); Juan Christian (Rodolfo), Marquinhos Cipriano (Jaj) and Luvannor (Ageu).

Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

goals: Danielzinho, at 2 min of the 1st quarter (Novorizontino); Pedro Castro, at 17 min of the 1st quarter (Cruise); Willian Oliveira, at 26 min of the 1st quarter (Cruise); Matheus Bidu, at 5 min of the 2nd quarter (Cruise); Jaj, at 18 min of Q2 (Cruise)

yellow cards: Romrio (Novorizontino); Z Ivaldo (Cruise)

Reason: 37th round of Serie B

Place: Jorge Ismael de Biasi Studio, known as ‘Jorjo’, in Novo Horizonte (SP)

date and time: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7 pm (from Brasilia)

referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)