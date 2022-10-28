Cruzeiro thrashes Novorizontino and wins again in the final stretch

Cruzeiro was not sensitive to Novorizontino in the fight against relegation and asserted the superiority that marked its campaign in Serie B. for the 37th round of the Segundana do Brasileirão, and ended a fast of four games without winning in the competition.

Danielzinho scored for Novorizontino, while Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Matheus Bidu and Jajá scored for Raposa.

With the result, Cruzeiro, which has already won the Serie B title and returned to the Brazilian elite, reached 75 points. Novorizontino, with 41, is the first team in the Z4 with one round left in the competition.

Novorizontino returns to the field against Operário, in Ponta Grossa (PR), on November 6. To remain in Serie A, the team needs to win and hope for the defeat of CSA, which faces Cruzeiro on the same day and time, at Mineirão.

In the event of a defeat for Alagoas and a draw for Novorizontino, the São Paulo team will be in Serie B for the number of victories that is greater than that of CSA.

Game starts with a goal

Novorizontino started the match trying to assert control of the field in front of their fans. It was the home team’s first moves and, after 2 minutes, the score was opened with a great goal. Danielzinho hit the angle of Gabriel Mesquita, from the left half to lift the fan in the stands.

Cruise doesn’t let you cheap

After the initial pressure from Novorizontino, Cruzeiro started to threaten a little more. In the 17th minute, Zé Ivaldo sent the ball into the area, Cipriano went to the baseline and crossed Pedro Castro’s head at the second post. The steering wheel tested to the back of the nets and tied the match.

Celestial turn-around with a beautiful goal

At 26, Cruzeiro jumped ahead on the scoreboard. After an attempt by Juan Christian, the ball fell to Willian Oliveira, who from the edge of the area hit Lucas Pereira in the right corner.

Controversy in VAR

At 47, Lucas Oliveira entered from behind Bruno Costa, who was heading alone towards the celestial goal. VAR called referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique to analyze the bid. It took almost five minutes of checking, but Bruno was offside, which would nullify the entire bid and not need the referee’s intervention on the monitor.

Second half starts with hesitation and goal

The home team was trying to get to the attack when it wavered in the celestial area. Cruzeiro stole the ball. Rodolfo gave a pass to Matheus Bidu, who invaded the area and hit a cross to score the third goal for Raposa.

Jajá close the celestial account

At 18 minutes, Jajá sent a cart to the back of the net after a good move with Luvannor. At 37, Gabriel Mesquita still made a good save in Novorizontino’s attempt with Danielzinho, but the hosts couldn’t react more.

DATASHEET:

NOVORIZONTAL 1 x 4 CRUISE

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 37th round

Date: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Location and time: José Ismael Stadium biasin Novo Horizonte (SP), at 7 pm (from Brasília)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Rafael trace (SP)

Yellow cards: Romario (Novorizontino); Zé Ivaldo (Cruise)

goals: Danielzinho (Novorizontino); Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Matheus Bidu and Jajá (Cruise)

NOVORIZONTAL: Lucas Pereira; willean lepo, joilson, LiggerRomario; Johnny Douglas (Quirino), Gustavo Bochecha (Ramon Martinez), Diego Torres (Romulo), Douglas baggioBruno Costa (Ronald) and Danielzinho. Technician: Mazola Junior

CRUISE: Gabriel Mesquita; Zé Ivaldo (Ruan Santos), Lucas Oliveira, Luis Felipa; Geovane Jesus, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira and Matheus Bidu (Xavier); Marquinhos Cipriano (Jajá), Juan Christian (Rodolfo) and Luvannor (Haggai). Coach: Paulo pezzolano