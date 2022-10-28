Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Pull Back on Nasdaq, But Still Set to Close Second Straight Week Higher

After three days of rally, most cryptocurrencies retreat on the morning of this Friday (28) after losing strength yesterday in the wake of another negative session on Nasdaq, with results below expectations from technology companies.

The pullback on Wall Street came even after the release of US GDP for the third quarter up 2.6%, higher than the expected 2.4%. The Nasdaq index closed down 1.63% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.61%.

Also contributing were weak third-quarter results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google Alphabet (GOOGL). Additionally, Amazon (AMZN) shares tumbled about 13% after the company’s operating income dropped to $2.5 billion in the quarter, warning of a more cautious year-end on the part of consumers.

Bitcoin (BTC), which tracks the performance of big techs since at least the second half of last year, it is down 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $20,181, while Ethereum (ETH) is trading down 2.8% to $1,505.

On the week, however, assets are still operating in the green and, barring a more severe sell-off, should close the second consecutive week with gains – so far, BTC has accumulated a rise of 6% and ETH of 17% in the last seven days. .

The cryptocurrency futures market recorded just $97 million in liquidations, a lower-than-usual number that suggests today’s pullback was not caused by high leverage, as in previous episodes. The low of the day, therefore, is mostly from unmade positions in the spot market.

The worst result this morning is that of Aptos (APT), a crypto created by former Meta employees that had a troubled launch and dropped another 13% in the early hours of the day. At the other end, Osmosis (OSMO) soars 32% after new data shows that the DeFi project has kept more users proportionately than rivals.

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned negative highlight after falling 7.7% shortly after having soared on the expectation that Elon Musk, who is a big supporter of the meme currency, closed the acquisition of Twitter yesterday. This morning, the DOGE gains new momentum and rises 6.3% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) today pulls the fall of cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap, yielding 5.6%. In the top 10 of the crypto world, the best performer is Binance Coin (BNB), which operates close to stability after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed participation in the funding for the purchase of Twitter (see more details below).

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,181.60 -2.20% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,505.27 -2.80% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 286.26 -0.80% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.459037 -2.40% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.383411 -5.60%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Osmosis (OSMO) $1.71 +32.30% WhiteBIT Token (WBT) US$ 14.52 +9.40% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.081095 +6.30% Evmos (EVMOS) $2.27 +3.80% Cosmos Hub (ATOM) US$ 13.30 +3.10%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Apts (APT) $8.11 -13.20% Tokenize Xchange (TKX) $16.46 -8.70% Ethereum Name Service (ENS) US$ 16.71 -6.80% Ethereum PoW (ETHW) $6.71 -6.70% Maker (MKR) US$ 890.35 -6.20%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.58 -1.80% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.10 -0.41% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.28 -2.09% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.53 +1.03% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.00 +1.12% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 40.10 -2.06% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.84 -2.27% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.96 -3.08% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.00 -2.43% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.50 0.00% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 24.00 +0.25% Investo Blocki (BLOK11) BRL 102.07 0.00%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (28):

Binance confirms participation in the purchase of Twitter

Binance confirmed this Friday (28) that one of the investors in the acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by billionaire Elon Musk.

“We are excited to be able to help Elon make a new vision for Twitter a reality,” Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said in an emailed statement.

CZ said in a tweet that Binance had transferred around $500 million as part of the deal two days ago. Twitter did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Bitget launches World Cup themed trading competition

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, which is taking its first steps in the Brazilian market, is open for entries for a Qatar World Cup-themed global cryptocurrency futures trading competition.

Participating teams compete for a prize of up to 100 BTC, equivalent to around R$10.7 million. The individual prize will pay from US$100,000 to US$2 million in USDT.

Applications are due until the 20th of November.

