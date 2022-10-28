Cuiabá scores in the end, beats Avaí at home and leaves the Z4

Cuiabá gained a breather on Thursday night. In a difficult game, the team had a great goal from Pepê, at 45 minutes of the 2nd half, to beat Avaí 1-0 and, in this way, leave the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

With 34 games played, Dourado now has 34 points, climbs to 16th place and drags Ceará into the stick. Meanwhile, Avaí is now on the verge of falling. The team from Santa Catarina is the runner-up, with 28 points, six away from the Z4 exit.

Now the teams focus on their upcoming commitments for the season. For the Copa Verde, Cuiabá will face Costa Rica-MS, at 17:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday. Avaí, in the Brasileirão, is getting ready to face Bragantino, at home, at 7 pm next Wednesday.

The game

The match, between two teams fighting against relegation, was technically very poor. In the first stage, none of the teams managed to overcome the opposing markings. Thus, no great scoring chances were created, and the finalizations came, in large part, from frustrated shots from outside the area.

In the second half, Cuiabá came a little closer to scoring the net. At 14 minutes, Felipe Marques set André Luis, at the entrance of the area, and the forward sent it to the goal, but the ball ended up on the goalkeeper Glédson’s crossbar.

Avaí took a while to respond, but the answer came. In the 31st minute, Pablo Dyego was set up by Nathanael and kicked to Walter’s defense. The ball was still left for Rômulo to finish, but the goalkeeper managed to defend again to ward off the danger.

After the chance, the visiting team grew in the game and got two more good chances, both at the feet of Bruno Silva, who wasted both. As a result, Cuiabá scored the winning goal in a beautiful kick by Pepê, from outside the area, to give Dourado a breather in the fight against the fall.

DATASHEET

CUIABA 1 X 0 AVAI

Place: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Date: October 27, 2022, Thursday

Time: at 20:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (MG)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Yellow cards: André Luis (Cuiabá) and Bruno Silva (Avaí)

goals: Pepe (45min of the 2Q)

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas (Jonathan Cafu), Marlon (Vinicius Boff), Alan Empereur and Igor Cariús; Marcão, Lucas Cardoso (Rodriguinho), Rafael Gava, Pepê and Felipe Marques (Gabriel Pirani); André Luis (Gustavo Nescau). Technician: Antonio Oliveira

HAWAII: Gledson; Kevin (Marcinho), Raniele, Rafael Vaz (Raphael) and Nathanael; Bruno Silva, Lucas Ventura, Renato and Eduardo (Jean Cléber); Muriqui (Pablo Dyego) and Bissoli (Romulo). Coach: Fabricio Bento