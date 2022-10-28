Dark Horse breaks another singer’s personal record

Another billion to count! the anthem ”Dark Horse” surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify. The third single from the album ”PRISM” by Katy Perry in partnership with Juicy J bringing an unprecedented feat to the career of the American singer. In addition to having already beaten a record of 1 billion views on Youtube with the clips ”Roar” and even ”Dark Horse” which already has more than 3 billion views, it had never reached that mark on Spotify. ”Dark Horse” was so successful among fans that it is in fourth place among the most listened to on the artist’s platform to date.

Even Katy Perry and Juicy J returned to the Top 200 Global Spotify with the song. On the last day 14, the track received more than 870k of streams, being the best performance of the song on the platform since its release.

Maybe it has to do with the recent Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer, as in the lyrics in the song, but specifically in the Juicy J part he says: “She eat your heart out / like Jeffrey Dahmer”. But no cancellations, just more streams for the track.

And for the KatyCats, the singer revealed that she intends to take a break from her show in Las Vegas and start working on her new album, and that she may even have a new world tour. In an interview with the program ”The Drew Barrymore Show”, she talked about upcoming projects and with big plans! She who recently released the song ”When I’m Gonne” in partnership with Alesso, said in the interview, ”I’ll probably make another album soon, write and tour the world after that, which will be great”

Katy Perry on The Drew Barrymore Show (Reproduction/Youtube)

The next song by our favorite Californian is ”Feels”which partners with Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean and Funk Wav.

Featured Photo: Katy Perry. Playback: Youtube