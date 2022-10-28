Discover the Airbnb’s that have been used on TV and in the movies

Staying on sets of favorite movies and series elevates the experience of renting a house or apartment and makes guests feel part of the filming.

Traveling is one of the most pleasurable things out there. Now, traveling to a place where great movie and television hits were filmed, without a doubt, fills the eyes and brings back nostalgic memories for anyone.

Although many sets for films and series are set up in studios or produced digitally, there are a lot of real locations in houses, farms and apartments that were used for such works, and the best part is that many of these can be rented to stay in the format. Airbnb.

The range of properties available for rent is immense, from 1990s sitcoms to multi-million dollar Hollywood productions.

Below, we separate a list of some of the most famous Airbnb’s that were used as a rental. Check out:

A Freak in the Hill (Los Angeles)

Credit: Catch A Freak in the Piece

The most famous mansion in Bel Air is available for rent, with only one condition: you must be a resident of Los Angeles (USA). The house, located in the same city, was used as the setting for the series A Maluco no Pedaço (1990-1996), starring Will Smith.

The space was kept with the same decor, and many of the scenographic objects used in the iconic scenes of the sitcom – especially Uncle Phil’s famous sofa and the radio that Carlton used to do his iconic dance – are still there, in addition to his own bedroom. Will.

Only two people can stay at a time.

Twilight (Portland)

Credit: Airbnb

The Twilight saga has marked the lives of many people, and for those who dreamed of living in the aesthetics of the film, it is a great relief to know that this reality is now possible.

The house used as a home for Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and her father is available for rent and has a capacity for eight people. It keeps the same decoration used in the movies, and many of the objects used in the scene are still in the house, which yields many photos and reconstructions of scenes experienced by fans.

Harry Potter (Lavenham)

Credit: Airbnb

Still in the universe of magical beings, it is possible to stay in the same house that Harry Potter and his parents lived in when the protagonist of the saga was still a baby and is attacked by He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Lord Voldemort.

The house is located in the city of Lavenham, 90 km from London. The property was built in the 15th century and maintains the medieval architecture of the time. During the construction period, it served as a mansion for the De Vere family of aristocrats, and centuries later it was transformed into a five-star hotel.

Today, it works as a tourist spot for fans of the Harry Potter saga.

Forgot Me (Winnetka)

Credit: Airbnb

A great classic of children’s movies from the 1990s also makes this list. The house, located in the city of Winnetka (USA), was used to make the exterior scenes of the house in “Home Alone”.

The interior scenes were done in the studio, however, with the increasing number of visitors to the place, the owners renovated the property so that it would be identical to the movie.

The home maintains its Christmas decor year-round so visitors can transport themselves and feel a part of Kevin McAllister’s adventures.

Family Ties (Rio de Janeiro)

Credit: Trip Advisor

In Brazil, it is also possible to visit thematic scenarios. The 2001 Brazilian telenovela Laços de Família also features a very iconic house and recurring location in beachside scenes.

Located in Rio de Janeiro, facing Praia da Barra, the house can accommodate up to 10 people. The luxury house used in Manoel Carlos’ soap opera can reach up to R$12,000 per night.

Other houses and apartments that were not used for the production of films and series can be renovated to become similar and promote a differentiated experience for their guests. Places with high rental demand can become tourist attractions and attract different audiences, so it is possible to transform, for example, apartments for rent in Perdizes in places very similar to sets of soap operas, movies and even cartoons.

