Dogecoin: Successful Acquisition of Twitter



© Reuters



By Marco Oehrl

Investing.com – The most prominent supporter of , Elon Musk, has taken over Twitter (NYSE:) (BVMF:), which should soon drive .

Musk has already suggested that cryptocurrency could be used as a payment option for the platform’s paid services. However, the potential applications could go further, because it looks like content creators will share the ad revenue in the future. Zuby Music wrote a tweet to that effect, to which the new owner unequivocally responded:

“Twitter should find a way to reward/monetize its top creators. Like any other social media app.”

While monetization on other social media platforms is handled via fiat currencies, Elon Musk may go his own way and bring another use case to Dogecoin.

Additionally, Musk confirmed to Bloomberg that he will ensure that lifetime bans on some users are lifted. This would also affect Donald Trump, who may also run again in the next presidential election in 2024.

Dogecoin technical price tags

Dogecoin is up 6.04% at 9:46 am ET today, with DOGE/USD trading at USD 0.081760.

The cryptocurrency remains higher after a daily close above the 61.8% Fibo retracement of $0.07561 yesterday. The next target is the 78.6% Fibo retracement resistance at $0.081165. If this breaks on a daily close basis, yesterday’s daily high of $0.085412 could be tested.

The RSI is floating in the overbought territory at 80.86, which suggests that the bulls are ready for a temporary respite.

If they fail to defend the 61.8% Fibo retracement, a drop towards the 50% Fibo retracement of $0.071710 is expected.