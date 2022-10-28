Edge 30 Neo: good and beautiful advanced intermediate cell phone, but… | Analysis / Review

Closing our trio of recent Motorola releases, we have the Edge 30 Neo that arrived in Brazil in September along with the Fusion and Ultra models. It is the most basic and doesn’t have the same curved design as the others, despite still being part of the Edge line. What’s good about him? Let’s check.
Motorola has partnered with Pantone to bring beautiful colors to its new intermediary and we have four options to choose from in the domestic market: Very Peri, Black Onyx, Ice Palace and Aqua Form. It doesn’t have a metal and glass finish like the more expensive ones, but it does have a notification LED around the camera block on the back.
The multimedia experience is good with a bright screen and well-balanced quality stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. It comes equipped with Snadragon 695 which combined with 8 GB of RAM guarantees fast performance and runs well all games available for Android.
The 4,020 mAh battery may seem small for today, but the software optimization ensured good autonomy in our test, leaving it even above others with larger batteries. The charging time is also highlighted by the 68W charger that fills the battery in just over 40 minutes.
The Edge 30 Neo has only two cameras on the back. The main 64 MP takes great photos when we use the full resolution and the ultra-wide with autofocus is not only good for capturing wider photos, but also breaks the branch when doing macros. The front captures good selfies, but suffers from noise in darker places. The camcorder is limited to Full HD only, while others in the segment record in 4K.
Is it worth buying the Edge 30 Neo? Yes, but at launch price. There are more interesting options at a lower price, so we suggest keeping an eye out for promotions. In the meantime, check out all the details in our full review below:
