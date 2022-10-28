Edge 30 Neo: good and beautiful advanced intermediate cell phone, but… | Analysis / Review

Closing our trio of recent Motorola releases, we have the Edge 30 Neo that arrived in Brazil in September along with the Fusion and Ultra models. It is the most basic and doesn’t have the same curved design as the others, despite still being part of the Edge line. What’s good about him? Let’s check.

Motorola has partnered with Pantone to bring beautiful colors to its new intermediary and we have four options to choose from in the domestic market: Very Peri, Black Onyx, Ice Palace and Aqua Form. It doesn’t have a metal and glass finish like the more expensive ones, but it does have a notification LED around the camera block on the back.

The multimedia experience is good with a bright screen and well-balanced quality stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. It comes equipped with Snadragon 695 which combined with 8 GB of RAM guarantees fast performance and runs well all games available for Android.