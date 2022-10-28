Eduardo’s injury turns a headache for Botafogo in this final stretch of Brasileirão

despite the Botafogo win over RB Bragantino by 2 to 1, many alvinegros were saddened last Wednesday. Eduardo, who had been one of the team’s highlights in the Brazilian Championship, suffered a left hamstring muscle injury and will no longer act this season.

Due to this absence, Luís Castro will need to find other options to qualify the alvinegro midfield this year. It is worth remembering that many fans still want access to Libertadores at the end of the competition.

Gabriel Pires scored a goal last Wednesday, has been performing well and could be an option for Eduardo’s place. It is important to note that Patrick de Paula returned after almost three months away from the pitch and can also be used to make up for this absence.

In addition to the midfielders, it is possible that Luís Castro chooses to use more advanced players such as Víctor Sá and Lucas Piazon. Currently, Botafogo has a squad full of options that makes it possible to vary its tactical scheme due to possible changes.

Edward arrived at the club in July this year and has been one of the pillars of the alvinegra team. For Glorioso, the midfielder had five wins, four draws and three defeats in 12 games played. It remains to be seen how the alvinegros will deal with this embezzlement in this final stretch of the year.