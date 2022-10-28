Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase and fires top management







Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk 04/04/2019 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid photo: Reuters

After a soap opera that unfolded for six months, the little blue bird finally has an owner. the billionaire Elon Musk concluded on the night of this Thursday, 27th, the purchase of the twitter after starting trading in April this year. The purchase was completed for US$ 44 billion (or US$ 54.20 per share) inform the vehicles Washington Post, insider and CNBC.

Musk’s first act as owner of the twitter was to fire the company’s top executives: the then executive chairman, Parag Agrawal; the chief financial officer, Ned Segal; and Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal, Policy and Reliability.

Sean EdgettTwitter’s general adviser also joined the wave of high-level layoffs from the social network, according to an investigation by the New York Times. the executive Sarah Personetteresponsible for taking care of the customer division, was also fired, according to insider. Last week, the American press reported that the richest man in the world plans to lay off 75% of the company’s employees.

According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the trading of shares on Twitter is already suspended and will no longer appear on the trading floor. Musk’s intention is to make Twitter a private companya move encouraged by the company’s founder, Jack Dorsey – he left the company in November last year.

“The reason I bought the twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a ‘digital public square’where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence”, explained the muskin a letter to the advertising market published on Twitter this Thursday morning.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!