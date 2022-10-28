Elon Musk Says He Bought Twitter

South African businessman Elon Musk said on Thursday (27) that he bought Twitter, after a series of ups and downs, in an operation that has dragged on since April. So far, Twitter has not officially commented on the acquisition.

The official confirmation of the process is only made after the parties understand, the disclosure of the terms of the purchase and registration with the competent authorities, such as the SEC (the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) – this should occur this Friday (28) – in addition to regulatory approvals.

What happened?

musk postedon the social network itself, which Twitter bought it because “it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital public square, where a wide variety of subjects can be debated in a healthy way”.

“Currently, there is a great danger that social media will fragment into far-right and far-left echo chambers that generate more hatred and divide our society.”

The tweet is initially dedicated to the platform’s advertisers.

In the post, the billionaire says that Twitter will not be a space “where anything can be said without consequences”.

In a recent report on Wall Street Journal, some advertisers expressed doubts about how Musk would manage the network. They fear that the platform could end or reduce current content moderation systems.

Twitter Customer Director Sarah Personatte shared Musk’s post, saying she had a “big discussion with the billionaire” yesterday (26) and that she’s looking forward to the future. “Our ongoing commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged.”

months in this novel

The acquisition process, not yet made official, has been a true soap opera. First, Musk became the main shareholder of Twitter, then announced the purchase. After a while, he gave up and, more recently, he claimed he would buy the social platform for the previously established amount of $44 billion.

If the purchase is actually made, Musk will complete the process close to the deadline, which would be this Friday (28).

If everything is nothing more than false advertising, the billionaire will have to face the judgment of a lawsuit filed by Twitter, for withdrawing the purchase.

gave up giving up

Since the beginning of October, the businessman has been hinting that the acquisition of Twitter would finally be completed (this after having said that he would no longer buy the company).

On Wednesday (26), he posted a video at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco (California), USA, holding a sink, with the caption “let that sink in” — a popular expression that means something like “time to drop the chip”; the word “sink” means sink.

Despite the joke, Musk soon said he met “a lot of nice people” on Twitter. The businessman also changed his bio on the social network to “Chief Twit”.

Below, a summary of Elon Musk’s comings and goings, divided into chapters, about the soap opera involving the businessman and Twitter:

Chapter 1: dating

Unlike other well-known billionaires, Elon Musk is very fond of expressing his opinions in public, and his use of Twitter as a simple frequenter has been constant in recent years. He has 109 million followers on the bird’s network and, after years of flirting with the possibility of buying the social network, he finally decided to approach her in April of this year.

Earlier that month, he bought 9.2% of its shares, becoming the network’s biggest investor. After being criticized by the public about possible interference in the social network, he decided to make the offer of US$ 44 billion to take the company private and become its sole owner.

In an interview, he said his goal was to make the social network “a platform for freedom of expression” across the globe. For that, according to him, it would be necessary to remove all the bots (robots or users with robotic behavior) and authenticate all human users of the network.

Chapter 2: the breakup

In early May, however, Musk backtracked and said the deal was “on hold” until he could confirm that less than 5% of Twitter users were botsas the company claimed.

The billionaire said he was going to request an audit of his own data, and when parag agrawalTwitter’s current chief executive, posted a lengthy explanation on the social network about how external audits were “impractical”, Musk responded with just a poop emoji.

While the value of Twitter’s shares fell as a result of this situation, the businessman even said that the social network should be investigated by the SEC (the US Securities and Exchange Commission). Twitter, in turn, said it would force Musk to comply, even if he needed to go to court.

That’s what happened in early July, when the billionaire announced he was taking the proposal off the table.

The company then responded with a lawsuit in the US state of Delaware, seeking to close the deal. Even the poop emoji was used as evidence against Musk.

Chapter 3: the whistleblower

As legal teams on each side mounted their arguments, the American press in August revealed a series of accusations leveled at American officials by peiter ZatkoTwitter’s former head of security, against the company. Zatko it said that the company’s top executives had lied and provided incomplete information to US regulators about privacy, security and content moderation issues on the network.

The billionaire’s lawyers used the accusations of Zatko as further proof that Twitter had no real intention of showing the number of bots on the platform, which would be a breach of the agreement made.

Chapter 4: Attempting to Reconnect

In early October, with the trial getting closer and closer, rumors began to surface that Elon Musk thought that was spending a lot of money defending himself and that he preferred to finish the deal once and for all.

For that, Twitter would have to waive its legal action.

But the State of Delaware stated that it had not been informed in detail and on time about this hit and, therefore, would keep the beginning of the trial for the next Friday, the 28th. With the purchase concluded, the process between Musk and Twitter must be closed.

*With collaboration of Aurélio Araújo