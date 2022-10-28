Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and fires directors

Hours after announcing the purchase of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company and fired the directors. After months of back-and-forth, the richest man on the planet fired the company’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, and two other top executives, according to the Washington Post.

On the morning of this Thursday (27/10), Musk confirmed the purchase of the social network and shared the motivation for the investment of US$ 44 billion. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because I think it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” tweeted the new owner of Twitter. social network.

“That’s why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy, I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, recognizing that failure to pursue this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

