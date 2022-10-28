Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and fires directors

posted on 10/27/2022 22:17 / updated on 10/27/2022 22:23



(credit: Odd ANDERSEN/AFP)

Hours after announcing the purchase of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company and fired the directors. After months of back-and-forth, the richest man on the planet fired the company’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, and two other top executives, according to the Washington Post.

On the morning of this Thursday (27/10), Musk confirmed the purchase of the social network and shared the motivation for the investment of US$ 44 billion. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because I think it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” tweeted the new owner of Twitter. social network.

“That’s why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy, I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, recognizing that failure to pursue this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”