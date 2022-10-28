Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and starts wave of layoffs

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, took control of Twitter today after closing a deal valued at $44 billion to acquire the social network. According to the Washington Post, one of Musk’s first steps was to promote an internal revolution at the company. At least three top Twitter executives were fired and another was fired.

Some sources told the paper that CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust and security Vijaya Gadde were fired. In addition to the three executives, the company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was removed by the new commander of Twitter.

The billionaire’s moves on Thursday signaled his intentions to put his personal stamp on one of the most influential social media companies across the world. Recently Musk had publicly criticized Twitter’s management over product decisions and content moderation.

The closing of the deal was the culmination of a long saga where Musk had carried out the acquisition of the company at an inflated price, and later reneged on the deal before getting into a battle with the social network.

In his description on the social network Musk already calls himself the “Boss of Twitter” and, according to sources reported to the Washington Post, yesterday (26) the billionaire appeared by surprise at the company’s offices carrying a sink to suggest the message that for him to become owner needed to “sink”. He even shared a video of the moment on his social media account.