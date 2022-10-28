Elon Musk takes over Twitter and fires CEO and top executives

Reproduction/Instagram – 10.05.2022 Elon Musk fires Twitter executives

Elon Musk completed the purchase of Twitter for $ 44 billion this Thursday (27) and has already fired top executives of the company, including the then CEO, Parag Agrawal. According to Bloomberg, Musk himself is set to become the CEO of the social network.

In addition to Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, Ned Segal, chief financial officer, Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel since 2012, and Sarah Personette, director of customer service, were also fired. The layoffs were revealed by Bloomberg, The New York Times, Reuters and Insider, but have yet to be confirmed by the company. Some of the executives were even escorted out of Twitter’s headquarters by security.

A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Musk intends to take over as Twitter’s CEO for a while, and that he may then pass it on to someone else he trusts.

Sources also told the agency that the billionaire intends to review the “eternal ban” policy applied by Twitter when an account commits serious and repeated violations. This could cause former US President Donald Trump to return to the social network – something Musk himself has publicly said.

clash with legislators



Under the spiel of offering more freedom of expression, Musk worries lawmakers and experts over a possible rise in misinformation and hate speech on Twitter. On his account on the social network, the billionaire announced that “the bird is freed”, in reference to the Twitter icon.

This Friday (28), the Commissioner for the Internal Market of the European Union (EU), Thierry Breton, said, through his Twitter account, that “in Europe, the bird will fly according to our rules”, citing the Musk’s publication.

Breton also posted the hashtag #DSA, which refers to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which protects the rights of users on the internet.

Then the commissioner retrieved a video from May in which Musk pledges to respect European rules alongside Breton.