Emily in Paris: Lily Collins shows off new look in first images of Season 3 – News Series – as seen on the Web

To celebrate the beginning of the recordings, the actress posted a record in the French capital alongside Ashley Park, interpreter of Mandy.

Via her Instagram account, actress Lily Collins shared a photo with Emily’s Paris co-star Ashley Park, confirming that they are back in the City of Lights to film Season 3 of the Netflix original series.

Created by Darren Star (the same as the Sex and the City phenomenon), the romantic comedy tells the story of Emily Cooper, a young woman in her early twenties who moved to Paris after getting a job at a prestigious digital marketing agency. Along this journey filled with wine, lunches by the Seine and surprising looks, Emily discovers new professional opportunities, new friendships and, of course, new passions.

In the post, Collins and Park are cuddling and clearly happy, the Eiffel Tower almost in miniature in the background. But what draws the most attention is precisely Collins’ bangs, which suggest a change in the protagonist’s look. In the caption, she wrote: “Gathered in Paris! Let the shooting of season 3 begin!” Already the interpreter of Mindy, Emily’s best friend, posted the same image with the following description: “Those Americans wandering around Paris again!”

The news that season 3 is already underway was confirmed by the show’s official Instagram page. On Wednesday (1st), the profile published a record of a table read, with Collins’ chair and script featured. “Back to a table together, and not for a client meeting or dinner. Production on Season 3 is starting now!”

Emily in Paris was given the green light for a 3rd and 4th season shortly after the 2nd was released in December 2021. In the final moments, Emily decided to extend her stay in France to confess her love to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). However, she finds out that he has reconciled with ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat), who happens to be her best friend. Also, her ex-boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) has offered her a job at a new marketing company she is starting.

In December, Collins assured, in an interview with people, who didn’t know which direction her character would take. “But whatever the choice, it’s going to be full of drama, fashion, lots of fun and romance. I’m ready for whatever decision comes my way,” said the actress.

The Season 3 cast also includes Samuel Arnold (as Julian), Bruno Gouery (as Luc) and William Abadie (as Antoine Lambert). There is still no premiere date.