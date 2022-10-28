Emma Roberts flirts with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman responds

days after Nicole Kidman and the husband Keith Urban celebrate 16 years together on social media, the actress reacted to the comment that a famous woman made about the singer during his concert. Emma Roberts proved to be a fan of the country musician.

Through her social networks, Emma posted a photo of herself at Urban’s show and in addition to tagging Nicole’s husband, she made a declaration of love to him:

“I love Keith Urban,” Roberts wrote.

After seeing the actress’ flirtation with her husband, Kidman didn’t take long to react to the post, and responded in the comments section:

“I understand how you feel,” Nicole said, adding a winking emoji.

Reproduction/Instagram/@emmaroberts

In the image Emma has her arms raised, as if in ecstasy, watching her idol play.

Nicole’s comment had more than 1,400 likes and a lot of praise for her good mood.

FOLLOWING IN AUNT’S FOOTSTEPS

Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley is set to follow in her famous aunt’s footsteps. The 24-year-old, daughter of Kidman’s sister Antonia, graduated last year from college and chose the film production course, inspired by her aunt’s own career, with whom she is already working on new projects.

Nicole’s sister proudly posted photos of Lucia on Instagram, during her stint on the red carpet of the “Logie Awards”, the most important award on Australian television. Antonia, who is a journalist, captioned the image, saying, “Beautiful in pink.”

Kidman has always supported her niece in her college career. In 2021 Lucia Hawley told Stellar Magazine:

“I’m working for a production company on a documentary, which is really cool — and currently confidential, so I can’t say too much about it,” she said.

“It’s interesting to work full-time compared to studying. We’re just like, ‘Okay, I need to work on this because this is reality.’ It’s fun and scary at the same time,” she said.

