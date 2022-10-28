Endrick could be the best Brazilian after Pele

Endrick scored the first goals as a professional for Palmeiras in the turn over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, a result that brought the São Paulo club closer to the national title. For Walter Casagrande Jr, the 16-year-old has the potential to stand out like Neymar and even become the best Brazilian since Pele.

At the two touchesalongside Milly Lacombe, Casagrande praises the player and also the caution that coach Abel Ferreira is showing him, noting that he has the potential to become a phenomenon in football, but he is only 16 years old and his greatest achievements are in the base categories, even if it has skipped steps.

“Seeing Endrick play, I’m going to be bolder, it may not be a new Pelé, but maybe the best player after Pelé, Brazilian, who knows? Anything could be, he could be a new Neymar, he could be a new Pelé. Without comparisons with Pelé, I’m not saying that he will be like Pelé, I’m saying that he could be that boy who will shine more in the eyes of the fans after Pelé. It could be, it could be, because you sees him doing absurd things,” he says.

“But he is still a 16-year-old boy, who still needs to establish himself as a holder of Palmeiras. First, he needs to establish himself as a real option for Abel Ferreira. Abel is doing the very correct, perfect job. He’s being patient, is not in a need to put the boy to play from the beginning, he can put the boy little by little. He has scored two goals now, he will be more confident, looser and I believe that in the Campeonato Paulista next year he will be able to play many games as a starter, but he has a road to follow, you can’t skip the road”.

Milly Lacombe: People are very comfortable with Endrick leaving

Before debuting among Palmeiras professionals, Endrick already had his name on the radar of major clubs in European football, which followed and has made him closely monitored in the moments he is on the field. Milly Lacombe regrets that with so little time acting he already lives daily with speculation about when he will leave Brazilian football.

“We are very comfortable with this kid leaving. He’s going to leave, everyone is already talking about it, how long he’s going to stay, then we’re already speculating where he’s going. Does it have to be like this? the country of football, a football so strong, that we can be six times champion, would we need to lose these guys or accept so passively that this is the reality, that they leave and go play abroad? Shouldn’t we be indignant with this?” he asks.

Milly Lacombe: Machismo in question to Vítor Pereira hurts and offends

Coach Vítor Pereira was irritated by a question at the press conference after Corinthians lost to Fluminense in the Brasileirão, when he was asked if he or his wife is in charge of his house, regarding whether or not to stay in Brazilian football. Milly Lacombe criticizes the machismo in the question and also draws attention to the fact that the reporter Marco Bello, from Transamerica, has only taken care of the coach.

“This question, even if asked in a joking tone, carries so much machismo, has so many layers of machismo inside it. He apologized to Vítor Pereira, he didn’t apologize to the women, and it’s the women who are offended. It hurts, it offends and it’s the same tissue that kills at the end of the day, so it’s very important that we keep being boring, there’s no other way. Do you know why we’re boring? Because we’re dying, that’s why we’re boring. And we really think, deep down, that machismo is boring.”

Casagrande: They need to understand that a single ending in South America doesn’t work

The Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR does not have the expectation of full stands in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where the match will be held. For Milly Lacombe and Casagrande, the title decision in a single game and so far from the fans of both clubs is something that doesn’t make sense in South American football.

“It shouldn’t be crowded and I think that’s a huge anticlimax, this game out there, away from home, imagine how Maracanã would be, or how Arena da Baixada would be. like Europe, we don’t have to imitate what Uefa does, our distances are huge, it’s more expensive, it’s very anticlimactic, it’s not even like a Libertadores final”, says Milly

“Guys have to understand, here in South America, this talk about a game just in such a country doesn’t work, there’s no train, it’s far, it’s difficult to get there many times, there’s a scale, the ticket is expensive, the hotel is expensive , that’s not how the guys want to imitate Europe, it’s not, forget Europe, you can’t do what they do, here our South American culture has always been two games”, concludes Casagrande.

