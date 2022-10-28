Endrick struggles to establish himself as 2nd option in Palmeiras’ attack

Striker Endrick, only 16 years old, struggles to consolidate himself as the second attacking option in Palmeiras’ professional team, beating the competition from much more experienced players.

Only Rony, absolute starter with Abel Ferreira, seems to be ahead of the Cria da Academia. What favors Endrick is that shirt number 10 can play on the side of the field, allowing the pair to play together at certain times, as in the 3-1 victory against Athletico-PR.

Today, Endrick has more prestige with Abel than other names, such as Rafael Navarro, José Lopez and Miguel Merentiel. The latter two arrived in the last transfer window, while Navarro came at the beginning of the year as a goal hope.

The last game of the ex-Botafogo striker was in the draw against Atlético-GO, on the last day 10. Since then, the athlete has not left the bench in the three games in which he was listed.

Flaco López, in turn, entered the second stage against São Paulo, on the 16th, and was not mentioned again by Abel. The Argentine lost a lot of space since the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Athletico-PR.

Merentiel played in just four of Palmeiras’ last nine games this season, all coming off the bench. The athlete did not leave the substitutes in the last two commitments of the team, against Avaí and Athletico-PR.

Endrick is experiencing an opposite moment in relation to those mentioned. The jewel alviverde has played in four of the last five games, scoring two goals against Athletico-PR.

The boy has been Abel Ferreira’s first option to change the game’s scenario in attack and has been responding. The trend is for the athlete to win minutes again next Wednesday, against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship.

The match against Leão do Pici, even, can guarantee the Brazilian title of Palmeiras. A simple victory guarantees the 11th national championship trophy for Verdão in history.