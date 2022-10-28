Endrick’s show becomes the subject of the Selection and Tite is charged for the World Cup in Qatar: “I should, why not?”

After the 3-1 victory last Tuesday (25th) against Athletico Paranaense, away from home, Palmeiras took an important step towards winning the 2022 Brazilian Championship. young Endrick rocked the net like a pro. At 16 years old, he was crucial for alviverde to get out of the negative 1-0 for the victory against Hurricane.

The striker became the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras to score a goal, and the show by the Academia’s calf generated great euphoria among fans and media exponents. One of them was journalist Milton Neves, who, in his UOL Esporte column, asked coach Tite to take the boy to the Qatar World Cup, which starts in less than a month. The final call will be announced on the 7th of November.

“Endrick brings together two of the three fundamental strengths for a great football player: physics and technique. With his psyche up to date, he won’t take long to be among the best players in the world. So, Abel, now enough of the ‘sweet’. Endrick has to be a starter, period! But what about the Brazilian team?”, began the journalist. For him, Tite should take him to this edition of the Worlds.

“Well, it may seem a little precocious, but if it’s clear that Endrick will play in the next World Cups, why not take him to Qatar right away? And not just for him to get ’embouchure’. The Palmeiras player could also be Tite’s ‘secret weapon, as the teams in the world still don’t know him. Well, but I’m sure the conservative Tite won’t do that. But it should, see, good gaucho?”, commented Milton Neves