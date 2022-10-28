Engineer loses eye and puts Terminator-style flashlight in place

An unusual video posted by American engineer Brian Stanley recently went viral on TikTok. In the images you can see a fully functional flashlight – Terminator style – in the place where the eyeball should be.

According to the creator himself, the invention called “titanium skull lamp” has enough power to light up an entire room, but is also perfect in more intimate situations, such as for those who need to read a book in the dark or find something lost under the sofa. .

“I lost my eye to cancer, so I came up with this idea and turned my head into a flashlight,” reads the caption of the video, which has over eight million views on Tiktok.

multifunctional flashlight

The images show that the flashlight can be adapted to work in different ways, effortlessly illuminating hallways and rooms where Stanley passed. The most interesting thing is that the “cyborg eye” perfectly illuminates only the area at which the engineer is pointing his head.

Another advantage of the equipment, according to Stanley, is that the battery used by the flashlight has an autonomy of approximately 20 hours per charge. In addition, the gadget does not get hot, an essential feature since it is in direct contact with the user’s skin.

“In fact, the eye can get even brighter. This is only half of the maximum power. Safety is paramount, but I will work so that eventually I can use the full power of the flashlight.”

customizable lamp

In addition to having its utility as a flashlight, the bionic eye also has a “decorative” function. Stanley says he has experimented with a wide variety of different pupil colors and shapes. During last year’s Halloween, for example, he used filters in the shape of ghosts and pumpkins.

He has also gone to a haunted house to play a prank on some visiting artists. Stanley used a scarier version of the cyborg eye – as another video of the engineer also posted on TikTok shows – to scare people. The feat should become a new post soon.

“My eye flashlight can be turned on and off via a presence sensor. This makes the game much more interesting as I don’t need to touch anything for it to start working instantly and that invariably scares a lot of people,” Stanley said in his latest post.