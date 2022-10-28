European projects want to revive extinct species of bovine; meet the aurochs

Several European projects are currently seeking to revive an extinct race of bovids: the aurochs (good primigenius), wild ancestors of all modern cattle that disappeared from the planet when the last known specimen died in 1627 in what is now Poland. The main motive behind the initiatives is the renaturation and restoration of European lands, returning them to their original “wild” state.

history of the aurochs

Aurochs have been part of human culture for a long time: they were depicted in cave paintings in countless caves, and even Julius Caesar commented on their strength and speed in his memoirs. The animal’s habitat ranged from the Indian subcontinent to Scandinavia and from the Fertile Crescent to the Iberian Peninsula, but currently, we only have fossils and few descriptions of what they were like, even more so because their temperament, size and behavior change according to the environment in which they lived.

In the present day, it is believed that aurochs traits have survived genetically in their bovine descendants, so it would be possible to reproduce them by selecting traits of the species with targeted crosses, eventually recreating a species similar at least to the extinct wild bull.

The first time that humanity tried to reproduce the aurochs was in the 1930s, by German brothers who ran a zoo: Lutz and Heinz Heck, who had undeniable legacies to the Nazi party. Lasting 12 years, their efforts resulted in the cattle breed called the Heck cattle, a mix of domestic cattle and Spanish fighting bulls. The brothers’ focus was on size and aggression rather than anatomical precision, one of the reasons the attempt is not considered successful.

Even so, Heck cattle survived World War II and populated European pastures and zoos. It is also used for the same purposes that some organizations would aim to achieve with aurochs, grazing in nature reserves such as the Oostvaardersplassen in the Netherlands.

Why recreate aurochs?

For most of the 20th century, it was believed that European landscapes before humans were mostly forested. Who changed this conception was the Dutch biologist Frans Vera, who proposed the coexistence of meadows, forests and other types of habitat. One of the reasons for the theory is the argument that large animals, such as aurochs, modified the environment through grazing, generating what is known as Natural Grazing.

Vera founded, in her homeland, the Netherlands, the Oostvaardersplassen, a nature reserve populated by grazing herbivores, who would “engineer” the terrain. The theory eventually attracted several efforts to recreate a wild Europe, one of which is the recovery of aurochs. In a world in constant urbanization, rural lands are being abandoned, which is predicted to continue to occur until at least the middle of the current century.

some efforts

Since the Heck brothers’ adventure, other attempts to recover the aurochs have already taken place. The Taurus Foundation, in partnership with Rewilding Europe, a renaturation company, seeks to reintroduce the species to the continent, rivaling Dutch, German and Hungarian projects.

There are, however, no clear-cut criteria for what to expect from a revived aurochs: genetics could be one of them, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the entire genome of the extinct animal was completely sequenced. Only one fossilized specimen was analyzed, which limits our knowledge of the genetic variability of the species, so there is still much to be studied.

It is unlikely that either organization will be able to impose a standard for what an aurochs is, so we will likely have several species, with different levels of similarity, grazing around. From a functional point of view, it doesn’t matter what the recreated species looks like, as long as it behaves in the same way as an aurochs. Part of the reasons for recreating them, however, is aesthetic, as they seek to reproduce the old with the new.

There are, of course, ethical arguments surrounding this recovery, with some sides questioning the necessity and even saying that reviving the aurochs is impossible. Others argue that it is an ethical duty to bring them back, as we played a role in their demise. In any case, we are heading towards a likely future with several species competing in European grasslands: in our quest to recreate a single species, we will end up generating several.

Source: The Conversation