‘Even in Brazil they don’t want to see this’

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes was irritated by the Brazilian’s play in the first half of the match against Sheriff at Old Trafford

This Thursday (27), despite the Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Sheriff at Old Trafford in the Europa Leagueeven so, there were criticisms of the English club, more precisely of the striker Antony. Due to a trick, played out in the first half, the Brazilian was detonated by Paul Scholeslegend of red devils.

The former midfielder criticized the fact that, at 37 minutes into the first half, the Brazilian received the ball and made his traditional move, turning 360 degrees on top of the ball, and wrong pass it right away. Scholes even called Antony a “clown”.

“I love a little exhibitionism and entertainment, but at least hit the pass,” he began by saying, in statements to the BT Sport.

“Here in England, in any country, even in Brazil. They don’t want to see that, do they? I like to see skills and entertainment, I just don’t think it’s skill or entertainment, it’s just being a clown“, he continued.

Antony left the field at half-time, when the match was still 1-0 for United. Marcus Rashford took his place and even scored the second goal. After departure, coach Erik Ten Hag justified the change.

“More or less planned (the replacement)… I wanted to see Cristiano and Marcus Rashford together on the right side and that’s one of the reasons.”said the Dutchman.

With the result, the already ranked United added their fourth consecutive victory in the group stage of the Europa Leaguegoing to 12 spots, 3 behind the Real Sociedadwhich leads the group E with 100% of use.