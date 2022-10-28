Eyeing an Apple: iPhone 12 with 31% off on Amazon

Having an iPhone is a desire for many people. And it’s closer to being realized when it’s on sale, right? And at the moment, the iPhone 12 128 GB in blue color is at a huge discount on Amazon: 31% off.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 in blue color with 128 GB

BRL 4,816

O iPhone 12 it has an elegant design. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

The screen features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR technology and is made with Ceramic Shield technology, which is stronger than any smartphone glass.

As for performance, it’s the iPhone’s maxim: there’s nothing to complain about. It comes with the A14 Bionic, which processes trillions of operations every second. There are 4GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, as always, it is one of the high points of the smartphone. It comes equipped with dual 12MP cameras with Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. In addition, the front has 12 MP TrueDepth.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of video.

But be careful: as it is a promotional action, the iPhone 12 128 GB in blue color can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.