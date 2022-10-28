False religionists use the name of God to defend the cruel Bolsonaro

Which God do Bolsonarist pastors and evangelicals talk about? Because they are liars and manipulators who encourage violence, murder and disorder.

When, in the first round, the false prophet Silas Malafaia said a prayer asking “your God” – who is not the same as mine and ours – to paralyze the polls for eight hours, I was scared. He was using God’s name for deceit, dishonesty, and other things that only a wicked person would do. And I concluded that this nefarious pastor was one of the worst “religious” people I had ever seen.

I was not surprised that he was one of the Bolsonarista commanders charged with deceiving the faithful, who are mostly humble people, but I was surprised by the blasphemy of a guy who calls himself a pastor.

But now I found another evangelical bolsonarista commander. He is a guy who calls himself a merchant, broadcaster, conservative and president of “Acelera Cristo”, one of the president’s motorcycle riders in São Paulo. The name of this despicable figure is Jackson Villar, who encouraged “his” to turn to violence. The message is as follows: “kill and break the urns” in the second round.

None of these gentlemen, including the perverse Jair Bolsonaro, is a man of God. In fact, they use the name of God. These guys have no faith in anything, because if they were really religious, they would know very well that in the final judgment divine punishment will be the maximum.

They are not religious because they do not fear the wrath of God. There are no people who truly have Jesus in their hearts encouraging murder and vandalism. Because breaking urns is an act of vandalism, it is criminal.

We all know that Bolsonaro and his gang are “people” of the worst possible nature. People without scruples, arrogant, arrogant and who are used to not respecting laws, rules. And they don’t accept defeats.

With Lula’s victory on Sunday, they can manipulate the people the president has armed to go out on the streets and commit crimes. Because the lack of character of these guys is an amazing thing.

The speeches are getting heavy, because the deceitful attempts to declassify the polls and disrupt the elections are failing. These guys committed crimes for four years and were never arrested, charged and tried, because in Bolsonaro’s Brazil, the laws are not respected.

But despair is knocking on the door of the Bolsonaro clan. They are not holding on, seeing that defeat is imminent. They don’t know what else to do. They’ve always played dirty, but now they’ve started to appeal. They were always violent, but now they are encouraging people to be for them.

What they do with these people is cowardly, because they are convincing many to be criminals. Many people who have always worked will become criminals in the hands of these “false shepherds”. They will commit crimes in their name, but they will take the blame themselves and they are failing to realize it.

It is not that Jair Bolsonaro cannot be the president of Brazil. He cannot live freely in our society because he is a highly dangerous person. Compulsive liar, violent in soul, prejudiced in essence.

Anyway, we have to do the right thing on Sunday to take Brazil away from this destructive clan: say NO to Jair Bolsonaro!