Famous actor dies after crashing his car into a building and generates shock

Famous actor dies at age 67

Last Monday (24th), actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 while driving in Los Angelesin California, when he crashed his car into a building, according to information from the website ‘TMZ’.

In this ocasion, police told the same website, that they suspect the actor suffered a sudden illness while driving, but still no official confirmation on the cause of death.

For those who don’t know him, the famous became known for roles like Beverley in ‘Will & Grace’, which aired from 1998 to 2020, and ‘American Horror Story‘. It is worth mentioning that Leslie Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for her role in ‘Will & Grace’.

MORE ABOUT THE ACTOR’S LIFE

Born in April 1955, Leslie Jordan moved to Los Angeles in 1982 and had a troubled start to his career, after all, he got involved with drugs and alcohol and was arrested several times.

Even during an interview with ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, he even told that he shared a cell with Robert Downey Jr, known for playing the ‘Iron Man’ in the Marvel movies.

On television, his career includes appearances in ‘Murphy Brown’, ‘Lois & Clark’, ‘Star Trek’ and others, as stated above. His last work was in the series ‘Call Me Kat’, as Phil.

In the year 2021, the actor decided to venture into music and even released a gospel music album, called ‘Company’s Comin’.

It is worth mentioning, that in the pandemic, Leslie Jordan became an Instagram sensation, where he recorded several comedy videos that made the actor go from 80 thousand followers to more than 5 million.

FAMOUS PEOPLE REGRET THEIR DEPARTURE

After the incident, many fans and celebrities mourned the actor’s departure on social media and paid tribute to him, such as Viola Davis, Lynda Carter, George Takei, Lance Bass and many others.

“Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but fondest memories of you while filming ‘Crossed Stories’. I’ve never been in the presence of someone who loved life and people as much as you do. His heart was as big as his mood. You lived. You gained space. You were present. Rest well!” wrote Viola Davis.

“Leslie Jordan has put a smile on many faces, especially with her videos on the pandemic. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It’s so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul,” wrote Lynda Carter.