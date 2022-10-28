





Photo: Publicity / Universal Pictures / Modern Popcorn

The movie “Fast and Furious 10” has scenes filmed in Rio de Janeiro. The production carried out the filming without the presence of the cast on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador, scenarios used in “Fast and Furious 5”, in 2011.

According to a column by journalist Mônica Bergamo, in Folha de S. Paulo, the production used helicopters and drones to capture the images and was not even noticed by local residents.

There are no further details on the fate of the material captured. But in 2011, the carioca scenes were attended by Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot and the late Paul Walker.

Not all of this cast continues in the franchise. The casualties were Walker, who died in 2013, Gadot, whose character died in the plot, and Johnson, who fought with Diesel. The rest will be back in the sequel, which will still be reinforced by the villain played by Charlize Theron since the eighth film, and some newcomers to the franchise such as Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”), Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”), Alan Ritchson (” Reacher”), Rita Moreno (from the two versions of “Amor, Sublime Amor”) and Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”).

The screenplay for “Fast & Furious 10” was written by Dan Mazeau (“Wrath of the Titans 2”) and Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious 9”), the direction was taken over at the last minute by Louis Leterrier (“Trick of the “).

The premiere is scheduled for May 18, 2023 in Brazil, one day before the US release.

